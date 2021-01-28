Pantene Just Launched a New Conditioner That Beats Every Single Expensive Hair Mask I’ve Tried

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My hair is fine and thick, meaning it can become a bird's nest with just a mere gust of wind. And if you think I'm riding with the windows open, you've got another thing coming. Managing the tangles, frizz, and flyaways are my biggest hair battles—and we're in the thick of things on the daily. A good hair mask can help, but I have to use them strategically due to my hair easily getting weighed down, which is the leading reason why I approached the latest additions to Pantene's Miracle Rescue collection with reserved optimism. Luckily my lack of enthusiasm didn't last long. One use in with the new Deep Conditioning Treatment and I was hailing it an instant classic. BUY IT: $14.99/two 8-oz. bottles; amazon.com

Pantene's Deep Conditioner Treatment is one of three new additions to the brand's Miracle Rescue Collection, a line of hardworking products designed to revive hair that seems beyond repair. You might recall its flagship product: Pantene Intense Rescue Shot. Consider it a jolt to your hair routine, fixing up color-treated, over-worked, and heat-damaged hair in a snap. Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment has the same objective, but this time in a daily formula that takes the place of your usual conditioner.

If you read the words, "deep conditioning" and immediately wrote this product off as being too heavy, I can't urge you enough to give it a try anyway. I start by applying it to my ends then work my way up to the roots. It was a big leap of faith when I read the directions on the tube and actually decided to follow their ends-to-roots method (after all, deep conditioner on the roots is typically a bad hair day waiting to happen)—but, phew, am I glad I did.

Once it's fully applied, I use my wide-tooth comb to gently detangle and further disperse the nutrients throughout my hair. The brand recommends letting it work for 1 to 3 minutes, though I let it go for a good while longer. When I start rinsing, my hair practically slips out of my hand. The silkiness is beyond anything I've experienced with other in-shower treatments, and it doesn't stop there. Detangling my damp hair is no issue and you can forget about weighed-down roots.

One of the more interesting benefits of Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment is that it manages to prep hair for a faster dry time. I can't say I saw a big reduction in the minutes I spent twirling my hair through my Revlon Volumizer, but I can say the results were certainly smoother. The mix of vitamins, lipids, and antioxidants provides immediate results with long-term moisture and environmental protection. If you're looking to treat your hair without breaking the bank, give this one a try, stat.