This $26 Spray Is My Secret To Achieving Effortless Beachy Waves

I've been a fan of this wave spray for years, but it's become infinitely more valuable to me now that I am working from home. The product truly requires no additional styling, so I can jump out of the shower and hop onto a Zoom call. All I do is mist it all over my damp hair and wait for it to air dry. The result is textured beachy waves that previously took me hours of styling time to obtain. Tip: I often apply the product to my damp hair before bed so it's already dried once I wake up.