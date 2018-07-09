Non-Layered Haircuts That'll Convince You Blunt Is Back
Layered looks have all the essential credentials of a "grown-up" haircut: They add volume, remove weight, and inject texture. But we're here to tell you that layers are also totally negotiable. You may even find you prefer the ease of simpler styles: Not only do non-layered hairstyles exude the casual vibes we all covet, but they're legitimately low-maintenance—and totally versatile. With one-length or blunt silhouettes, you can rock a middle or deep side part, long or short strands. As if that's not incentive enough, these no-fuss styles can also make thin hair look thicker, and every length seem a little cooler. Ready to let your layers go? Find inspiration in the styles below before your next chop.
These are the Best Blunt Cuts for Every Length
Straight Chin-Length Bob
A short, chin-grazing bob is the ultimate win-win: It's on-trend and sophisticated. It accentuates your bone structure, while keeping styling to a minimum. It works with a center part or a deep side divide. If there are any cons, we can't think of them.
Asymmetrical Bob
Thick, blunt ends are already delightfully rebellious in a world that loves layers. Add to that this fiery red hue and a little asymmetrical texture, and we've found our ultimate layer-free inspiration.
Chin-Grazing Bob
This layerless look hits all the right notes: Trendy chin-length? Check. Effortless waves? Check. Sun-kissed balayage? Double check. If you've been tempted to take your lob up a few inches, this haircut should fully convince you to make the chop.
Tousled Lob
Layer-free doesn't have to mean texture-free. For one-length lobs like this, use your flat iron to coax your hair into Pinterest-worthy waves. It's a universally flattering style that's surprisingly easy to achieve.
Blunt Bob
This slightly asymmetrical bob is about as blunt as it gets—and we're definitely here for it. Alternate between a deep side part and a classic middle part, and you'll never find yourself stuck in a hair rut.
Sun-Kissed & Straight
If simple, low-effort locks are your thing, a long, one-length haircut is a no-brainer (especially if you have naturally straight hair). Want a little more visual variety? Face-framing balayage highlights in rich caramel and golden blonde tones will add dimension.
Shaggy Bob
In this instance, shaggy doesn't equal ultra-layered. The extra texture isn't necessary, thanks to the full bangs, which give this simple, short style a dose of retro intrigue.
Mid-Length Curls
Curly girls need not shy away from blunt cuts. Length helps balance out the lack of layers, neutralizing the threat of the dreaded "Triangle Effect." Just keep those ringlets hydrated and defined!
Ombré Bob
Who needs layers when you're rocking killer contrast? The warm chocolate base of this golden ombré provides the perfect foil for lightened ends and adds visual oomph to a one-length bob. If you have thin or fine hair, this style will make your locks look thicker and more voluminous.
Mop Crop
Think cropped cuts have to be layered? This top-heavy chop proves you wrong—in the best possible way. The single-length section at the crown draws attention to soaring cheekbones or hooded eyes. Moody vibes, anyone?
Retro Medium Length
This heavily side-swept haircut is an old-Hollywood throwback. To pull off the classic style, use a round brush when blow-drying and curl the ends. This gives your otherwise straight, layer-free locks a finished look.
A-Line Lob
We're all acquainted with the A-line bob, and this longer version takes the beloved style to lob status. Since it's only slightly shorter in the back than the front, and without any layers, it'll make fine or thin hair look ultra-voluminous. This cut is a great option for those with naturally straight hair.
Blunt Lob
If you have naturally straight or fine hair that tends to look wispy, blunt ends will make your strands appear thicker. Use a smoothing, frizz-fighting product like It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product to keep things sleek. Bonus: Since this style grows out well, you can go longer between cuts.
Bowl Crop
Don't let flashbacks of old-school bowl cuts deter you. This of-the-moment version brings the vintage style back, but in a totally refreshed way. The lack of layers delivers an edgy appeal that will have you coming back for this cut again and again.
Long Tousles
Instead of tussling with your thick tresses, why not embrace them? If you keep layering to a minimum and let your hair go long, you'll maximize the playful potential of your natural thickness. Expect styling to be a breeze, especially if you opt for easy flat-iron waves. Who doesn't love low-maintenance?
A-Line Bob
A-line bobs = the best of both worlds. Longer in the front, shorter in the back—but without stacked layers (or any layers at all)—this style strikes the ideal balance between face-framing and short-and-sassy.
Long Curls
Let those spirals run wild! Play up your mid-sized curl pattern with a single-length long cut—a no-nonsense approach that's both minimal effort and eye-catching.