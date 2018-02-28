Mushroom Brown Hair Is Trending—And It's Much Prettier Than It Sounds

When sunny and warm summer days are finally on the horizon, most Southern ladies are ready to freshen up their look with a new cut or color in anticipation. While your first instinct might be to match the weather with warm tones like gold, honey, caramel, and chestnut, we argue that the best approach to the changing season is the new cool-toned hair color trend taking over: mushroom brown hair. (Quite literally, the hue favors the ashy grey-brown tint of the popular portobello mushroom. Aim for that, and you're well on your way.) The multi-dimensional hair shade gets its rich blended color from an ashy base that's layered with highlights and lowlights. Sticking with only cool to neutral brown and blonde shades is the ultimate key to getting the earthy tint. Our favorite part about taking on this end of the spectrum for spring and summer: As your skin gets a fresh sun-kissed glow, the cool tones of this trend get more striking. The versatile hair color allows room to customize, as well. Use traditional highlights, balayage, or babylights; and choose between shades ranging from beige blondes to dark mochas. You can create your perfect personalized ashy look. We've rounded up some major mushroom brown hair inspiration to show just what we've all been missing out on.