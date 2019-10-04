Mousy brown hair and its much-teased counterpart, dishwater blonde, get a bad rap. Nay, it practically gets bullied. Light brown hair shades are typically considered too plain, dull, or uninspired for most people's natural hair color. In reality, any shade of brunette is fair game to be called "mousy," depending on the eye of the beholder. Summer might have pushed us to "go blonde!" but autumn is about taking it easy. There's no better time to embrace your natural light brown roots or even ask your hairstylist to create the low-maintenance color. We'll say it: Mousy brown hair is having a moment, and you better take advantage. There are easy ways to update your natural brown locks for fall, and it's all about subtle color that looks effortlessly styled. Think barely-there balayage highlights around the face and seamless color melts. Mousy brown can be anything but dull, and we're showing the ultimate inspiration shots in tribute to the long-bullied color. Here are 10 styles with mousy brown hair perfect for fall.