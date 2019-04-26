13 Pretty New Ways to Style a Middle Part

We’ve all been there: sick and tired of the same old hairstyle. But, before you call up your stylist for an emergency visit, think twice about going for those baby bangs. There’s no need to jump off the proverbial hair-cutting cliff, especially if you’re not so sure what you want. “Just something new,” we cry out to the salon mirror. For all of the indecisive, uninspired, or just plain scaredy cat salon goers out there, we’ve got a compromise that doesn’t require a single snip. All you need is a comb—or, even better, just your manicured digits.You can refresh your locks instantly by simply changing your part. More specifically, by rocking a middle part. What was once a signature 70s look is back and better than ever. (Did it really ever go out of style? It’s the ultimate classic.) There’s something so effortlessly stylish about a straight-down-the-center part, no matter if you’re working with pin-straight strands or crazy curls. It gives off instant “cool girl” attitude and frames the face in a most flattering way. So if you’re feeling humdrum about your current ‘do, it’s time to switch things up with one of these middle part hairstyles. We rounded up 13 fun new ways to style middle part hair to get you started. From there, the snip-free possibilities are endless.