13 Pretty New Ways to Style a Middle Part

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Credit: @thisislaurendavis

We’ve all been there: sick and tired of the same old hairstyle. But, before you call up your stylist for an emergency visit, think twice about going for those baby bangs. There’s no need to jump off the proverbial hair-cutting cliff, especially if you’re not so sure what you want. “Just something new,” we cry out to the salon mirror.  For all of the indecisive, uninspired, or just plain scaredy cat salon goers out there, we’ve got a compromise that doesn’t require a single snip. All you need is a comb—or, even better, just your manicured digits.You can refresh your locks instantly by simply changing your part. More specifically, by rocking a middle part. What was once a signature 70s look is back and better than ever. (Did it really ever go out of style? It’s the ultimate classic.) There’s something so effortlessly stylish about a straight-down-the-center part, no matter if you’re working with pin-straight strands or crazy curls. It gives off instant “cool girl” attitude and frames the face in a most flattering way. So if you’re feeling humdrum about your current ‘do, it’s time to switch things up with one of these middle part hairstyles. We rounded up 13 fun new ways to style middle part hair to get you started. From there, the snip-free possibilities are endless.

Tie Up with a Funky Headband

Credit: @nikkilee901

Dabble in the world of retro accessories with a printed silk scarf headband. It feels like a modern Rosie the Riveter.

Smooth Into a Curly Pony

Credit: @ashleyantoinebeauty

Play with your texture by smoothing down a low pony and fluffing up those curly ends. It's the day-to-night look every girl needs.

Go for a Topsy Tail Braid

Credit: @thisislaurendavis

Headbands are back, baby. Accessorize a topsy-turvy braid with a trendy new pick, and you're set with a quick fix. Find a tutorial here.

Twist Into Double Buns

Credit: @thisislaurendavis

Double the buns, double the fun. A middle part makes sure that both of your low buns are equal in size.

Master an Easy Topknot

Credit: @veronica_nunez

If you're styling second-day hair (or, let's be honest, third-day hair), reach for the dry shampoo and sweep up your locks into a sassy topknot.

Accessorize with a Scrunchie

Credit: @scunci

Because a scrunchie makes any look a little more fun. (And, better still, you can find these trendy new scrunchies at Target here.)

Style with Fun Barrettes

Credit: @ashleyantoinebeauty

Running late? It takes about three seconds to slide these trendy clips into your hair. You'll instantly look like you made an effort.

Make a Knotted Pony

Credit: @nikkilee901

Kick up your ponytail game with a few (totally intentional) knots. Find a tutorial here.

Braid Into Space Buns

Credit: @kayleymelissa

A middle part is a must-have for this summer-ready style. Find the tutorial here.

Rock a Crown Braid

Credit: @brittsully

Frame your face (and middle part!) with a dreamy crown braid. It's the perfect party look. Find a tutorial here.

Pull Into a Low Ponytail

Credit: @veronica_nunez

Keep your ponytail sweet and low, making sure to pull out wispies to frame the face.

Go for a Super Quick Half-Up

Credit: @brittsully

A bun cuff instantly makes any look more stylish. Start with your fingers at your temples and draw them up into a half-topknot. Voilá!

Stay Classic with a Low Bun

Credit: @justinandersoncolor

It doesn't get more fuss-free than a loose bun with face-framing pieces pulled out. It works from office to wedding.

Layered Mid-Length

Credit: @natalieannehair

Curtain Bangs

Credit: @studiolioness
Face-Framing Fringe

Credit: @mizzchoi

Flippy Angles

Credit: @chrisjones_hair
