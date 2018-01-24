Messy Buns That'll Still Have You Looking Polished

Whether we're talking busy weekdays or lazy weekends, our hair can quickly become the very bane of our beauty routine. Spending time on styling or—let's be honest—just taming our locks to look presentable is touch-and-go at best. That's when easy, low-maintenance hairstyles and dry shampoo come in. For us, messy buns are the savior of all days we're running late or skipping showers. The trick is perfecting the "undone done" look without going too disheveled or slipshod. But unlike the paradoxical reality of beachy waves, which actually require a laundry list of products and hot styling tools (and no beaches in sight), messy buns don't have to be a 12-step process. You can master the messy, yet polished bun in steps you can count on just one hand and with just a few elastics or pins. Cute hair accessories—bun cuffs, pins, and headbands—are the quickest way to ramp up the style of a basic messy bun in seconds. Find inspiration in these gorgeous and doable messy bun hairstyles that keep you looking pretty and polished on any day.