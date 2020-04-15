The Most Flattering Mid-Length Brown Hairstyles To Try This Year
When it comes to your hair, sometimes it's best to stick with what works. Maybe you don't have time to think before heading to the hair salon, or perhaps you've put yourself out there only to get burned one too many times. (Now we know that blunt bangs aren't for everyone, and that's okay. We're not bitter. Or that bitter.) What always works? Trimming your classic brown hair into a flattering mid-length haircut.
The best thing about the medium-length hair category is that you can really push the boundaries, from long bobs to cascading waves. Throw in a set of wispy fringe, heavy layers, or sharp angles—and you're set with a fresh 'do that doesn't risk any sort of post-salon regret. For all the brunettes out there who just want something low-maintenance and wearable, please see this list of gorgeous mid-length brown hairstyles, pin it for later, and then get ready to rock a shoulder-grazing lob like it's your job.
Long Layered Waves
When in doubt, layer it out—a hair motto for life. Add instant lightness and movement by adding lots of medium-length layers while still maintaining the feel of long hair.
Fringed Curly Cut
Bangs really take advantage of the bounce and volume that curls can naturally harness. Ask for shoulder-grazing length with low-maintenance fringe.
Super Angled Lob
For when you just can't decide between long or short. This angled cut frames the face and gives major volume.
Relaxed Collarbone Cut
Keep things simple by asking for a collarbone-skimming length with very subtle layering, seen here by stylist Natalie Anne. This textured cut is carefree and easygoing.
Balayaged Blunt Cut
If you're a no-nonsense type of gal, may we suggest accenting your signature blunt cut with brightened-up balayage to bring something new to the table?
Frenchie Fringe
Give whatever hairstyle you're working with just a touch of je ne sais quoi. Wispy, slightly curtained bangs are oh-so flattering.
Sunlit Mid-Length Cut
This is just another example of a little color goes a long way. Freshen up a classic mid-length brunette base with golden face-framing balayage.
Shoulder-Grazing Curls
Curls certainly steal the show, regardless of your hairstyle—but we're loving this curly masterpiece by stylist Evan Joseph. This medium-length cut gives curls lots of spring.
Burgundy Brown Medium Cut
Give your brunette mane a dose of fire with a burgundy wash of color and brushed-out Hollywood waves. Get out the curling iron and smoothing brush to achieve this glamorous look.
Windblown Bangs
We'll take envy-worthy wind-tousled texture for 500, Alex. Ask for wispy bangs and airy layers.
Razor-Sharp Long Bob
Trendy razor-cut layers plus sassy straightened strands? Perfection. If you're already rocking a lob, consider taking it up a couple inches.
Side-Swept Layers
It's hard not to love a set of side fringe like this 'do by stylist Desiree Gomez, especially when paired with a layered cut and subtle balayage highlights.
Classic Straight Lob
We're going to let the shine do the talking on this cut, which is the perfect pick for the classic brunettes out there. This mid-length lob just grazes the shoulder.
Beachy Brunette Cut
Nothing hits the refresh button on brown hair like a heavy hand of golden blonde. It takes any low-maintenance blunt cut from blah to va-va.
Curly Collarbone Cut
So many spirals, so many fun accessories, so little time. Play up your natural volume and add a barrette or two. (Or three!)
Soft Shag Style
This soft shag by stylist Sal Salcedo is great for those who want a little edge without fully jumping into the moshpit. Wispy bangs open up the face and add playful, effortless style.
Face-Framing Long Bob
Consider giving this airy layered lob a spin. It'll catch all the breeze—and compliments.
Subtle Ombré
Feigning sun-lightened ends is basically the end goal here. From there, little to no layering makes the color gradient really pop, seen here by stylist Tabitha Dueñas.
Baby Bangs
She's not really a shaggy cut, but she almost is. Add petite fringe to any mid-length cut for instant style.
Choppy Shoulder Cut
This cut has us begging for mercy. Asking for internal layers will keep all of your length, while making the middle of your hair shaft even more voluminous.
Cropped Curls
Medium-to-short lengths of hair work well to take off any extra weight and let curls reach their full potential. The side-part combover adds even more bounce.
Shoulder Blade-Skimming Style
Ah, the most classic of all medium-length haircuts. Minimal layers are all you need to achieve this easy everyday look.