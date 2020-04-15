The Most Flattering Mid-Length Brown Hairstyles To Try This Year

When it comes to your hair, sometimes it's best to stick with what works. Maybe you don't have time to think before heading to the hair salon, or perhaps you've put yourself out there only to get burned one too many times. (Now we know that blunt bangs aren't for everyone, and that's okay. We're not bitter. Or that bitter.) What always works? Trimming your classic brown hair into a flattering mid-length haircut.

The best thing about the medium-length hair category is that you can really push the boundaries, from long bobs to cascading waves. Throw in a set of wispy fringe, heavy layers, or sharp angles—and you're set with a fresh 'do that doesn't risk any sort of post-salon regret. For all the brunettes out there who just want something low-maintenance and wearable, please see this list of gorgeous mid-length brown hairstyles, pin it for later, and then get ready to rock a shoulder-grazing lob like it's your job.