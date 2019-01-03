12 of the Most Flattering Medium-Length Hairstyles for Thick Hair
Let's be honest. Being blessed with thick tresses is like winning the genetic lottery, no matter how hard it might be to find the right haircut. Sure, it takes more than a hot second to blow dry, and okay, it doesn't always make it through an entire workout class as a perky ponytail like its lightweight comrades—but it's still enviously and gorgeously thick as honey. So we don't feel too bad. When it comes to the best haircuts for thick hair, it's not all about short cuts. Thick-haired ladies can rock medium and long hairstyles all day long with a few flattering tips. For example, thick hair gets along with bangs like two peas in a pod—no wimpy, slicked-down fringe here!—and layering can remove the weight that keeps your strands from full volume potential. Ready to flaunt those thick locks? Here are 12 of the best medium hairstyles for thick hair.
Stacked Bob
If you want to lean on the shorter side of the spectrum, this long bob is ready to take on the job. Unlike a blunt bob, this cut by stylist Carolynn Judd has stacked layers in the back, which adds enough shape and structure that your locks won't require tedious styling to get volume.
Curly Bangs
Thick, curly hair calls for more layers—and we're talking way more. There's no better way to enhance the volume and bounce than what those ringlets can rile up. Adding some fringe? It's a homerun.
Shag
Get shaggy with it. Thick hair can master this shag haircut by stylist Sal Salcedo like no other—just enlist the help of some layering and bang action.
Layered Shoulder Cut
Back with the layers, but on a sassy shoulder cut. This head of hair looks so enviously full that it's making us want to start hair vitamins, ASAP. A shoulder-length cut is universally flattering to boot.
Curly Lob
Curls will always appreciate the easy lift that shorter cuts offer, and this collarbone-grazing length with long layers knows just what we're talking about.
Blunt Bangs
When you ask for a full set of fringe, the biggest fear is that you'll end up with stringy, feathery, wimpy strands slicked across your forehead. Thick-haired ladies—that excludes you. You can rock blunt bangs like nobody's business, which means you definitely should at least once. For all of us.
Side-Parted Shoulder Cut
This blunt cut by stylist Shaylee Blatz plays up thickness, but doesn't look weighed down. The heavy side part feigns an almost asymmetrical look, which offsets heaviness on the ends and frames the face in a fun way.
Internal Layers
Ask your stylist for internal layers, and afterwards you'll be thinking she whipped out a magic wand. Without being too noticeable at all, internal layers remove so much weight from long, thick hair.
Face-Framing Bangs
Think of these bangs as the noncommittal version of full fringe. This cut is a low-maintenance way to frame your face without sacrificing too much hair, and it'll work with every length and texture.
Long Layers
Long layers are easy and crowd-pleasing. This simple layering lightens up the thickness, but doesn't make your mane look bulky. (Too many levels of layers stacked on top of each other creates excess bulk.) With a full head of hair, these long layers add major dimension.
Tousled Lob
As a rule, textured layers make a flattering touch when styling thick hair. This cut by Texas-based stylist Chris Jones gets plenty of movement and volume from the layering alone, and it also minimizes the bluntness and weight that often makes styling way too hard for thicker locks.
Birkin Bangs
Classic and cool, these bangs take note from icon Jane Birkin. A set of this fringe gives any straight, thick hair just the right kick of style.