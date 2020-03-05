25 Mid-Length Blonde Hairstyles To Show Your Stylist Pronto
You know, Goldilocks was onto something. She knew you don't always have to settle for one thing or the other—hot or cold, big or small—and we know exactly what she'd say when her hairstylist asks what length haircut she wants for her golden blonde locks. She'd want it to be not too short, but not too long: jussst right. Oh hello, medium hairstyles, didn't see you there.
The beauty of a mid-length haircut can be attributed to the signature in-betweenness of it. There's comfort in knowing you don't have to fully commit to one side of the spectrum. From shoulder-grazing to collarbone-skimming lengths, and from long bobs to ultra-layered locks, these medium blonde hairstyles run the gamut—because being just right doesn't mean being boring.
Here are 25 mid-length blonde hairstyles to bring to the salon.
Textured Blunt Lob
Not to be dramatic, but the cut of the decade might have to be a textured long bob, or lob. Has anyone ever seen tousled hair like this and not wanted it? Nope.
Layered Curls
Nothing brings out the party like a headful of curls. Layering your curls helps avoid the dreaded triangle-shaped cut.
Blunt Collarbone Cut
Something about a pinstraight, super sassy mid-length cut always leaves us wanting to get a venti Starbucks latte and then proceed to take over the world. This look is razor-sharp.
Shoulder-Grazing Curls
Curls basically do the work for you, as long as you get them there with help from layers and a sassy short length. Add highlights to make this style outright electrifying.
Vintage Curtain Bangs
Bardot bangs? Don't mind if we do. This flirty cut frames the face beautifully.
Soft Shoulder Cut
If this isn't the prettiest soft cut you ever did see. Keep the layers long and blowdry into perfection.
Soft Layered Waves
We'll be riding these waves all year long. Ask for long layers and invest in a lightweight hairspray.
Long Curtained Cut
Caution: Seeing this haircut might result in making a spontaneous hair appointment. Can't go wrong with curtain bangs.
Layered Curly Lob
Put the pep back into your step with a volume-packed curly haircut like this ultra-layered lob. The layers add volume while also lifting bulk.
A-Line Lob
Give your signature lob a fresh new update by shortening it in the back and letting the front pieces fall into a flattering angle. It's both classic and stylish.
Blunt Shoulder Cut
If you're too afraid to make a big chop, a shoulder-skimming blunt cut can never go wrong. Add personality with edgy color like this platinum blonde.
Shaggy Mid-Length Cut
Things we're grateful for: puppies, hot biscuits, and the fact that shag haircuts never really went out of style. The feathery layers are especially flattering on thick hair.
A-Line Shoulder Cut
Getting an angled haircut will be the chicest thing you do all year, unless you're Miranda Priestley. This hairstyle is rocking an ultra-exaggerated angle.
Windswept Mid-Length Cut
If you're more airy and carefree than stuffy and uptight, go for a windswept medium hairstyle that's packed full of layers and texture. Plus layers add lots of body for thinner hair.
Deep Side-Part Lob
If you want to update your haircut, try switching to a deep side part. You'll instantly feel refreshed and ready to take names.
Short Sideswept Bangs
You heard it here first: Baby side-swept bangs are officially back from the graveyard of the early 2000s broken dreams. And we're not mad about it.
Face-Framing Medium Cut
Show off that bone structure with a flattering face-framing cut—because who doesn't want to make those cheekbones pop, hm? Face-framing calls attention to all your best features.
Balayaged Blonde Curls
Sometimes all you need is a little brightened-up blonde color to give your curls a jolt of newfound energy. Balayage adds a touch of shimmer from top to bottom.
Textured Straight Cut
Taking it back to a classic. Straight can be just as fun as curly if you make sure to pump up the volume and texture.
Long Sideswept Bangs
These bangs are giving us major Avril Lavigne vibes—but in a good way. If you're looking to add some flair without taking off too much length, this one has got it going on.
Rooty Face-Framing Cut
You'll love dressing up this haircut with a slightly teased half-up style, mark our words. Leave out two face-framing pieces with golden highlights to complement your cheekbones.
Long Layers
If you're more of a low-key kind of gal, ask for low-maintenance layers to provide a bit of movement to mid-length hair. The layers add just enough lift to keep this cut from falling flat.
Textured Blonde Ponytail
So maybe this one isn't a cut—but a medium-length hairstyle happens to be just perfect for a textured ponytail look. The result is somewhere between saucy and elegant.
Classic Medium Length
Or just forgo the layers altogether. It won't get any more low-maintenance than a layerless cut. The length gives you plenty of hair to play with—leave it down, pull it back, or braid it—the options are endless.
Angled Collarbone Cut
Just one more angled cut to convince you that all one length is so yesterday. We love how this cut grazes the shoulders and angles down to the heart.