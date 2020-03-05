25 Mid-Length Blonde Hairstyles To Show Your Stylist Pronto

You know, Goldilocks was onto something. She knew you don't always have to settle for one thing or the other—hot or cold, big or small—and we know exactly what she'd say when her hairstylist asks what length haircut she wants for her golden blonde locks. She'd want it to be not too short, but not too long: jussst right. Oh hello, medium hairstyles, didn't see you there.

The beauty of a mid-length haircut can be attributed to the signature in-betweenness of it. There's comfort in knowing you don't have to fully commit to one side of the spectrum. From shoulder-grazing to collarbone-skimming lengths, and from long bobs to ultra-layered locks, these medium blonde hairstyles run the gamut—because being just right doesn't mean being boring.

Here are 25 mid-length blonde hairstyles to bring to the salon.