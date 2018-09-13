15 Gorgeous Ways to Add Lowlights to Brown Hair

Every year, summer has a way of triggering a color crisis for brunettes. Go brighter, it beckons. How about a few touches of golden blonde here—a few strokes of bright caramel there? We can't argue: Brunettes rock warmed-up shades like nobody's business. But as our tans fade and temperatures drop, we're ready to go back to our roots—sort of—while keeping every bit of the dimension and richness of summer color.

What's the easiest way to embrace your dark side? Look to brunette lowlights. Unlike highlights, which are usually at least two shades lighter than your natural color, lowlights take things in the opposite direction, going at least two shades darker. Colorists will often incorporate both highlights and lowlights to create a multi-dimensional look, but if you let lowlights go solo, your natural color becomes the highlight.

These streaks can be done free-hand, as with the balayage method, or more traditionally, with foils. The key is selecting a shade specific to you. Find your match with these 15 brunette looks with gorgeous lowlights.