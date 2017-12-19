Low-Maintenance Hair Colors That Let You Skip the Salon

Try as we might, whenever we sit down in that salon chair to get our hair colored, we can't help but feel as though we've signed our soul over to monthly touch-ups or eventual grown-out roots. The commitment made once getting a high-maintenance color is unlike any other outside the bond of matrimony. When the roots start showing, we're not always coincidentally booked at the salon that week, nor do we eagerly anticipate the task. So we've been thinking: why don't we just color our hair strategically in ways that can eliminate the endless hours (and dollars) spent at the salon for upkeep? These low maintenance hair colors show the types of highlights and the right shades that can make your life just a tiny bit easier. It's officially time to turn those salon trips from monthly to seasonal. Once you've found the low maintenance hair color that best works for you, be sure to care for it correctly between appointments. Color safe shampoo and conditioner in conjunction with not washing your hair every day are must-do steps between appointments, hair colorist Lacey Coleman says. If you can avoid using heat tools above 375 degrees Fahrenheit your color will thank you, she adds.