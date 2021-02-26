Over 22,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With L’Oreal’s $10 Hair Dye Spray That Covers Grays in a Cinch

Going gray is definitely a whole look that the Internet is suddenly obsessed with. However, we totally get it if you're one of thousands who would much rather touch up those silvery roots and call it a day. The only problem? Finding your shade, the right cover-up, and a dye that will actually last for a while. It's a tall order, but shoppers are totally convinced they found an at-home cover-up that'll conceal grays in seconds. Say hello to the L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up that many shoppers call a "lifesaver" — and it's just $10.