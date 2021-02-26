Over 22,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With L’Oreal’s $10 Hair Dye Spray That Covers Grays in a Cinch

Going gray is definitely a whole look that the Internet is suddenly obsessed with. However, we totally get it if you're one of thousands who would much rather touch up those silvery roots and call it a day. The only problem? Finding your shade, the right cover-up, and a dye that will actually last for a while. It's a tall order, but shoppers are totally convinced they found an at-home cover-up that'll conceal grays in seconds. Say hello to the L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up that many shoppers call a "lifesaver" — and it's just $10.
Nearly 22,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this tiny, but mighty root touch-up. It has even garnered the attention of celebrities like Kelly Ripa who likes to use this to cover up her natural, "Anderson Cooper gray" strands. And clearly, she isn't the only one.
Buy It: $10; amazon.com
Dubbed "magic in a can," the L'Oreal hair color spray temporarily covers up roots anywhere from the front of your hairline to the crown and temples. Shoppers say it has saved them trips to the hairdresser pre-Covid as well as time, money, and "embarrassment" while quarantining at home. It's no wonder this popular temporary dye tops Amazon's list as the number one best seller for hair mascaras and root touch ups.
This easy-to-use spray quickly covers gray hair thanks to its fast-acting formula that latches onto strands for a natural look that reviewers can't get over. Just shake the can, aim where you need coverage, and spray. The results are evident and show in three seconds flat. There's no sticky residue (!) and the product doesn't alter the texture of your hair. In fact, some shoppers say it makes their hair feel softer.
Another bonus? This beauty staple is also peroxide- and ammonia-free, unlike permanent hair dyes which needs to be premixed before applying. That's why shoppers are ditching the salon and opting for this spray since it covers grays in "a cinch!" While this is a temporary fix, shoppers love that it covers gray roots until their next wash day.
"All I have to say is thank God this product exists and it works so well!" writes on Amazon shopper. "I only used a tiny bit and quickly sprayed it on. It already looks 100 times better!"
"I've tried powders, temporary colors, and wands to cover up my very silvery grey hairs between going to the hairdresser every four weeks, but they all look so fake," writes another reviewer. "I love these sprays on my very dark brown/almost black hair. They cover up the grays so well, no one can tell they are there."
Ready to touch up your silvery grays? Choose from eight natural-looking hair color sprays and kiss your roots goodbye. And at $10 a can, shoppers say you can't go wrong with "the best of its kind."