Long Hairstyle Inspiration You Must See Before Going Short
It can be hard to keep up with hair trends these days. One second it's all about the super long, curly ponytail, and the next day it's a platinum blonde pixie. Although we're keeping our eyes on the ever-changing hair trends, you can never go wrong with a classic cut. If you've got long locks, you might be tempted to go short from time to time. We get it—your hair feels like it takes forever to dry, and sometimes you think it would be easier to not have all that hair. Before you run to the salon begging for a chop, you must see these long hair ideas. We obviously can't stop you from going short, but you may find a new appreciation for your tresses with these long hairstyles. We may love stylish haircuts for short and medium hair, but these long hairstyle ideas have us dreaming of length.
Casual Braids
This side braid is the ideal easy hairstyle for any day of the week, especially on days when the sweltering Southern weather gets to be too much. It gets your hair out of your face, and it's also great for those no-wash days when you have to get out the dry shampoo. Get the tutorial here from Twist Me Pretty.
Cascading Highlights
Highlights with an ombré feel look dreamy with a long 'do. And while some highlights will have you back in the salon chair fairly often for upkeep, these cascading highlights are easy to grow out without having to update them too often.
Long Natural Curls
Don't get us wrong—we love a curly short cut—but long, naturally curly hair is enviably gorgeous. You may feel pressured to straighten your hair, but we encourage you to wear your curls in their beautiful natural state.
Beachy Waves
Admit it: At some point in your life you wanted perfect beachy waves that made you look like you belonged on the Blue Crush set, but you ended up with strands that crunched louder than raw ramen noodles. Get the tutorial for these no-heat beachy waves here from Barefoot Blonde.
Fishtail Top Knot
Top knots don't have to look just-rolled-out-of-bed messy. Get the tutorial for this pretty bun here from Millennial Mama.
Long Bangs
Long hair means you can have long bangs that can be pulled back when you want them out of your face, which is a win-win.
Lace Braid Ponytail
Glamorous Faux Bob
If you're anxious about cutting your long hair off and can't take the plunge, don't worry! You can still have a short hairstyle without a big chop. Get the tutorial for this faux bob here from Cosmopolitan.
Slicked Back High Pony
The slicked back high pony is only possible with long hair or extensions, and it's a timelessly chic way to go from day to night. Get the tutorial here from Camille Styles.
Long Layers
Long hair allows for long layers, which subtly add volume and movement without the help of any tools or products.
Scarf Wrap Bun
Ponytail Twist
This simple, effortless pony should be a staple in your hairstyle rotation. Get the tutorial here from A Cup of Jo.
Double Dutch French Braids
Everyday Curls
These effortless everyday curls are the perfect wavy look for straight-haired girls. Get the tutorial here from Gal Meets Glam.
Easy Long and Straight
If you have naturally straight hair that looks healthy when it's long, there's no reason not to keep it long. Short hair can require more styling time, but with long, straight hair, you can blow dry and walk out the door.