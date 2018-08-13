Long Hairstyle Inspiration You Must See Before Going Short

It can be hard to keep up with hair trends these days. One second it's all about the super long, curly ponytail, and the next day it's a platinum blonde pixie. Although we're keeping our eyes on the ever-changing hair trends, you can never go wrong with a classic cut. If you've got long locks, you might be tempted to go short from time to time. We get it—your hair feels like it takes forever to dry, and sometimes you think it would be easier to not have all that hair. Before you run to the salon begging for a chop, you must see these long hair ideas. We obviously can't stop you from going short, but you may find a new appreciation for your tresses with these long hairstyles. We may love stylish haircuts for short and medium hair, but these long hairstyle ideas have us dreaming of length.