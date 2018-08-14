Angled Lob Haircuts That Prove Blunt Isn't Always Better

As far as we're concerned, there is no bad time to make the chop. Whether waving hello to summer or saying howdy to fall, a fresh short haircut always feels right. Getting a killer short cut is incredibly satisfying. No matter the season, our favorite short style will forever and always be the bob. Even more, the many variations of the bob, including the most universally flattering rendition of the bob; what we commonly refer to as "the lob." Quite literally, long + bob = lob. There are also many variations of the lob, and we are lusting over any and every angled lob we can feast our eyes on. The long angled bob strikes a perfect balance with flattering collarbone-grazing lengths in the front and shorter nape-of-the-neck lengths in the back. If you're ready for a fresh and fabulous new 'do, these long angled bob hairstyles will do the trick.