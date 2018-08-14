Angled Lob Haircuts That Prove Blunt Isn't Always Better
As far as we're concerned, there is no bad time to make the chop. Whether waving hello to summer or saying howdy to fall, a fresh short haircut always feels right. Getting a killer short cut is incredibly satisfying. No matter the season, our favorite short style will forever and always be the bob. Even more, the many variations of the bob, including the most universally flattering rendition of the bob; what we commonly refer to as "the lob." Quite literally, long + bob = lob. There are also many variations of the lob, and we are lusting over any and every angled lob we can feast our eyes on. The long angled bob strikes a perfect balance with flattering collarbone-grazing lengths in the front and shorter nape-of-the-neck lengths in the back. If you're ready for a fresh and fabulous new 'do, these long angled bob hairstyles will do the trick.
Razored Bob
Talk about screenshot potential and inspiration to carry to your next salon visit. This caramel-mocha dream gets its tapered layers and boldly angled backside from a razor cut courtesy of hairstylist Carolynn Judd.
Textured Layers
When you are considering a shorter cut, but are not ready to give up all of those effortless beach waves, this bob lets you make the chop while still keeping all the fun. Judd infused this textured bob with serious movement, thanks to perfectly placed blonde balayage and layering.
Angled Apricot
We have yet to come across a better way to welcome fall than with this bright apricot color. This textured bob has the brightness to keep your summer glow going, but the rich warmth that makes us feel ready for pumpkin spice lattes. We can thank stylist Sal Salcedo for our sudden craving for apricot hues in our tresses.
Transitional Lob
This lob gets bonus points for the extra dramatic length. The backside is more of a traditional lob, while the front is what we like to call an uncommitted lob: somewhere between a lob and medium length. Perfect for those who remain apprehensive about making a big chop. Dallas-based stylist Katlin Green created a rich cocoa blend to go with this bold cut.
Face-Framing Length
These flippy textured layers frame the face prettier than a picture. For a truer bob length, this angled style á la Texas-based stylist Chris Jones definitely makes the cut.
Soft Angles
Take a trip to the softer side of the spectrum with this long angled bob. Razor-sharp angles are traded in for softer ones, and subtle balayage finishes off Jones' stylishly understated look.
Copper Cut
We love it when a woman decides to go red, whether a muted rust or bold copper. This sleek copper lob just barely and oh-so-daintily grazes those collarbones, which—hint!—is about as flattering as it gets.
Transitional Gray
Who knew going gray could be this razor-sharp chic? The angled bob only further accentuates the killer color on this client that L'Oreal Pro Artist Daniel Mason-Jones worked with for a year and a half to achieve while seamlessly transitioning to gray.
Bold Balayage
A blunt cut with bold balayage? A dynamic duo, to say the least. This ashy angled lob is begging to make an appearance when autumn comes around.
Peachy Lob
Keep things sleek and straight with an A-line lob—because it's the trendy subtle peach hue that really makes the statement. The glowing color, created by stylist Sadie Gray, is perfect for transitioning into the fall. Perhaps a muted golden copper is on the horizon?
Wavy A-Line
A simple A-line cut offers a strong starting hit, while bright blonde balayage really brings the look home. This blended color will work season-to-season, making it the perfect complement to the most flattering length.
Shadow Rooted
Nothing spices up an icy blonde bob like some sharp edging and shadow rooting. The subtle transition of hair color will make the short cut more low maintenance, which is never a bad thing.
Subtle A-Line
When you want an angled look but stacked layers just aren't your thing, an A-line bob swoops in with the save. With A-line cuts, the backside isn't built up short with layering. This subtle blonde bob has only long layers to go with its blunt ends, giving the cut movement while keeping it very modern.