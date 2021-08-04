I Can Go Almost a Week Without Washing My Hair Now, Thanks To This "Perfect Hair Day" Dry Shampoo

In my experience, I definitely noticed the slightly tweaked scent. I didn't mind the original, but I could see why some would prefer something less strong on the nose. As a shopper who has always loved the Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo (and would splurge on it about every other time I needed to buy dry shampoo), I wasn't surprised to love it upon first use. In fact, I do prefer it over the original. There's no residue, and greasiness really does disappear — as long as you make sure to work it thoroughly into your hair with fingers or a brush after 30 seconds (the wait time is crucial!). Actually take five minutes to style it afterwards? Get out of town. It's like a fresh, volumized, bouncy blowout has abducted my third-day hair.