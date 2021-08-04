I Can Go Almost a Week Without Washing My Hair Now, Thanks To This "Perfect Hair Day" Dry Shampoo
Over the past year, I've grown to loathe washing my thick, long hair with a passion. As in, I'd rather take time to stuff every loose tendril into a shower cap that's almost identical to the one my grandmother wore when I was growing up than wash my hair. I'd rather spend precious minutes braiding into two sneaky pigtails than wash my hair. More than anything, I'd rather douse my hair in dry shampoo than wash my hair. Thank the heavens for dry shampoo.
As someone who frequently relies upon dry shampoo to stretch my air-dried waves two extra days — not to mention, who trusts it even when there's less than an hour to get ready for a dressy occasion and no time to turn back — I've become pickier about which dry shampoo I use. They're certainly not all created equal, and even though I love a drugstore dry shampoo as much as the next gal, I've found that sometimes splurging an extra 20 bucks can make the difference between "just fine" third-day hair and "wow did you just get a blowout?" fourth-day hair.
Odds are, you've heard of the cult-favorite, rave-worthy Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. Without a doubt, it lives up to the hype. Well, now the brand has come out with a newly formulated Advanced Clean version of the original dry shampoo that works wonders I never knew could be possible after hours of walking in off-and-on rain on a 90-degree summer day. A few spritzes before heading to dinner, and I've gotten two compliments before dessert. True story.
Just like the old formula, it works to deliver the benefits of a rinse-out shampoo, without the water, using fast-absorbing powders that can soak up oil, sweat, and odor. The new Advanced Clean formula boasts a new powder removal system that eliminates activated powders for a fresh start without any visible or textured residue (the bane of some dry shampoos), as well as an optimized conditioning ingredient blend to refresh the scalp, balance sebum levels, and leave hair soft, shiny, and more manageable. It also contains a milder scent than the original, which was a critique from some previous reviewers.
In my experience, I definitely noticed the slightly tweaked scent. I didn't mind the original, but I could see why some would prefer something less strong on the nose. As a shopper who has always loved the Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo (and would splurge on it about every other time I needed to buy dry shampoo), I wasn't surprised to love it upon first use. In fact, I do prefer it over the original. There's no residue, and greasiness really does disappear — as long as you make sure to work it thoroughly into your hair with fingers or a brush after 30 seconds (the wait time is crucial!). Actually take five minutes to style it afterwards? Get out of town. It's like a fresh, volumized, bouncy blowout has abducted my third-day hair.
Thanks to Living Proof's new Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, I'm happily skipping the regular shampoo for days at a time. (Don't worry, Mom. I still get in for a quick body rinse.) Shop the dry shampoo below.
