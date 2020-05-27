Sweet, No-Fuss Cuts for Little Girls

They’re sweet as pie when they want to be and have more personality than their tiny bodies can handle, but don’t you worry, they come by it honestly—there’s no debating they get it from their mamas. You know what else they learned from Mama? The importance of a good haircut. This compilation of little girl hairstyle inspiration has it all. Each and every one of these little girl haircuts are designed to let their natural texture and hair type shine. Whether we’re talking about little girl haircuts with bangs or short haircuts for little girls, these cute haircuts for girls are truly all about making her confidence the star.