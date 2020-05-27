Sweet, No-Fuss Cuts for Little Girls

Getty/Catherine Delahaye

They’re sweet as pie when they want to be and have more personality than their tiny bodies can handle, but don’t you worry, they come by it honestly—there’s no debating they get it from their mamas. You know what else they learned from Mama? The importance of a good haircut. This compilation of little girl hairstyle inspiration has it all. Each and every one of these little girl haircuts are designed to let their natural texture and hair type shine. Whether we’re talking about little girl haircuts with bangs or short haircuts for little girls, these cute haircuts for girls are truly all about making her confidence the star.

1 of 16

Shoulder-Length Tight Curls with Side Part

Getty/Flashpop

We love a side part all the time, but it’s something extra special when paired with tight, shoulder-length curls.

2 of 16

Long Waves with a Side Part

Getty/max-kegfire

If you’ve never had the gumption to let her get more than a half-inch trim, we don’t blame you. We’ve got your number with this long look.

3 of 16

Stacked Bob

Getty/Courtney Hale

Fine, straight hair gets an instant boost with a stacked bob that has just a hint of height in the back. Make sure the front pieces are long enough to tuck behind her ears or pin up when it's time for serious play.

4 of 16

Chin-Length Tight Curls

Getty/Siri Stafford

Let them hang loose, tie them up in a bun with the sweetest tendrils hanging down, or go for a half-up style—no matter how her chin-length curls are styled, they’ll always be just right.

5 of 16

Fine, Shoulder-Length Curls with Long Bangs

Getty/Cecile Lavabre

Bangs and curls might be a tricky mix for the grown-ups, but they’re golden for little ones.

6 of 16

Chin-Length Angled Bob

Getty/Laura Olivas

What we wouldn’t give for an ounce of that bounce. This chin-length cut is a universal fit for just about ever hair type. We love the slightly angled element for a little age-appropriate take on the trend.

7 of 16

Layered Shoulder-Length Curls

GettyGetty/Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Let curls do their thing with a longer cut that features subtle, face-framing layers.

8 of 16

Slightly Asymmetrical Lob

Getty/Rebecca Nelson

If you’re looking for a haircut that’s perfectly accented with a bow, this asymmetrical lob is the answer. It will work with just about any hair type (and any bow variety).

9 of 16

Curly Pixie

Getty/ Misael Rosario / EyeEm

We just can’t handle this picture-perfect cut. It’s sweet when styled with a headband, but just as adorable without any accessories at all.

10 of 16

Blunt, Side-Parted Bob

Getty/Image by Dan Swift

The angles on this bob act like a picture frame around her face—highlighting each and every one of her many expressions.

11 of 16

Long, Relaxed Curls

Getty/ Roger Wright

The possibilities are endless with long, curly hair. Let it flow in the wind, try one of our favorite braids, or twirl it up in a ballerina bun for special occasions.

12 of 16

Blunt Lob

Getty/Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Who says the little ones get to have all the fun? We love this long, blunt bob for tweens. There are plenty of styling options whether she wants to wear it up, down, curled, or waved. It’s the perfect choice for when the age of self-expression starts to hit.

13 of 16

Asymmetrical Lob with Side Bangs

Getty/ Laura Olivas

A cute and bouncy bob is accented with bangs parted on the side. This will look just perfect on any little girl, but if you’re looking for a cut that will perfectly suit her full and voluminous strands, this one is an absolute match made in heaven.

14 of 16

Blunt, Shoulder-Length Cut

Getty/Karin Dreyer

No-fuss isn’t the half of it. Skip the layers for a shoulder-grazing style that doesn’t call for even a hint of layering.

15 of 16

Bob with Baby Bangs

Getty/TaPhotograph

There is one crew that actually looks good in baby bangs and that’s the pint-sized set. There’s something about those little features that are just begging for the most micro of face-framing fringe.

16 of 16

Wavy Bob

Getty/Catherine Delahaye

Let’s get something straight: Even the subtlest wave has its own story to tell. Before she starts asking you to blow it out or add in a few barrel curls for her first dance, take full advantage of these easy breezy days with a cut that lets her sweet baby waves sing.

