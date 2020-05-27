Sweet, No-Fuss Cuts for Little Girls
They’re sweet as pie when they want to be and have more personality than their tiny bodies can handle, but don’t you worry, they come by it honestly—there’s no debating they get it from their mamas. You know what else they learned from Mama? The importance of a good haircut. This compilation of little girl hairstyle inspiration has it all. Each and every one of these little girl haircuts are designed to let their natural texture and hair type shine. Whether we’re talking about little girl haircuts with bangs or short haircuts for little girls, these cute haircuts for girls are truly all about making her confidence the star.
Shoulder-Length Tight Curls with Side Part
We love a side part all the time, but it’s something extra special when paired with tight, shoulder-length curls.
Long Waves with a Side Part
If you’ve never had the gumption to let her get more than a half-inch trim, we don’t blame you. We’ve got your number with this long look.
Stacked Bob
Fine, straight hair gets an instant boost with a stacked bob that has just a hint of height in the back. Make sure the front pieces are long enough to tuck behind her ears or pin up when it's time for serious play.
Chin-Length Tight Curls
Let them hang loose, tie them up in a bun with the sweetest tendrils hanging down, or go for a half-up style—no matter how her chin-length curls are styled, they’ll always be just right.
Fine, Shoulder-Length Curls with Long Bangs
Bangs and curls might be a tricky mix for the grown-ups, but they’re golden for little ones.
Chin-Length Angled Bob
What we wouldn’t give for an ounce of that bounce. This chin-length cut is a universal fit for just about ever hair type. We love the slightly angled element for a little age-appropriate take on the trend.
Layered Shoulder-Length Curls
Let curls do their thing with a longer cut that features subtle, face-framing layers.
Slightly Asymmetrical Lob
If you’re looking for a haircut that’s perfectly accented with a bow, this asymmetrical lob is the answer. It will work with just about any hair type (and any bow variety).
Curly Pixie
We just can’t handle this picture-perfect cut. It’s sweet when styled with a headband, but just as adorable without any accessories at all.
Blunt, Side-Parted Bob
The angles on this bob act like a picture frame around her face—highlighting each and every one of her many expressions.
Long, Relaxed Curls
The possibilities are endless with long, curly hair. Let it flow in the wind, try one of our favorite braids, or twirl it up in a ballerina bun for special occasions.
Blunt Lob
Who says the little ones get to have all the fun? We love this long, blunt bob for tweens. There are plenty of styling options whether she wants to wear it up, down, curled, or waved. It’s the perfect choice for when the age of self-expression starts to hit.
Asymmetrical Lob with Side Bangs
A cute and bouncy bob is accented with bangs parted on the side. This will look just perfect on any little girl, but if you’re looking for a cut that will perfectly suit her full and voluminous strands, this one is an absolute match made in heaven.
Blunt, Shoulder-Length Cut
No-fuss isn’t the half of it. Skip the layers for a shoulder-grazing style that doesn’t call for even a hint of layering.
Bob with Baby Bangs
There is one crew that actually looks good in baby bangs and that’s the pint-sized set. There’s something about those little features that are just begging for the most micro of face-framing fringe.
Wavy Bob
Let’s get something straight: Even the subtlest wave has its own story to tell. Before she starts asking you to blow it out or add in a few barrel curls for her first dance, take full advantage of these easy breezy days with a cut that lets her sweet baby waves sing.