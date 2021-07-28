Layered Shoulder-Length Haircuts To Bring to Your Next Salon Visit

Somewhere between a chin-grazing short bob and long, beachy waves lies the most perfect length of all: the shoulder cut. Grazing just along the shoulders and collarbone, this short hairdo is popular for a reason. That reason being? It's flattering on most people and relatively versatile to style.

If you've decided on a shoulder-length haircut, there are certain flourishes that can personalize it just for you, such as layers and bangs. Layering takes out any heaviness while adding extra volume and movement, and bangs are just like the cherry on top, whether you like full curtain fringe or wispy short bangs.

Find your fit amongst these best layered shoulder-length haircuts, and expect plenty of compliments and salon requests to come raking in.