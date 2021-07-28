Layered Shoulder-Length Haircuts To Bring to Your Next Salon Visit
Somewhere between a chin-grazing short bob and long, beachy waves lies the most perfect length of all: the shoulder cut. Grazing just along the shoulders and collarbone, this short hairdo is popular for a reason. That reason being? It's flattering on most people and relatively versatile to style.
If you've decided on a shoulder-length haircut, there are certain flourishes that can personalize it just for you, such as layers and bangs. Layering takes out any heaviness while adding extra volume and movement, and bangs are just like the cherry on top, whether you like full curtain fringe or wispy short bangs.
Find your fit amongst these best layered shoulder-length haircuts, and expect plenty of compliments and salon requests to come raking in.
Fringed Shoulder Cut
For someone who is no stranger to a short cut, bangs can add just enough of something special to make any length feel brand-new. The choppy layers add even more spunk.
Angled Lob
For thicker and heavier hair, an A-line long bob that's slightly shorter in the back and subtly layered can help add volume and lift. Best of all, this look can be styled or left totally tousled.
Breezy Curly Cut
For those with relaxed curls, a layered cut works serious wonders. It enhances any natural bounce or body, and you can add shorter face-framing layers for extra flair.
Bardot Curtain Bangs
No one will even notice the length of your haircut when these show-stopping bangs are around. These are classic and edgy at the same time, and you'll get instant confidence after leaving the salon. Ask for thick curtain bangs that skim the cheekbones.
Long Curly Shag
Layers are what the shag haircut lives and thrives on. This shaggy 'do by stylist Sal Salcedo makes the most of natural curls by adding tons of layering, as well as long, wispy bangs.
Volume-Packed Collarbone Cut
This subtle, lightly layered shoulder hairstyle is spiced up with balayage highlights. Style it up with lazy big-barrel curls, and you're ready for girls' night.
Short-Layered Curls
For kinkier curl patterns, layers are essential for letting your curls live their best, most fabulous life. Layering helps lighten up your curls, which leads to more volume and less weighed-down heaviness.
Angled Asymmetrical Lob
Get the retro vibes going with a deeply parted, collarbone-grazing cut that's just a little bit longer on one side. You'll be reaching for the Old Hollywood red lipstick in no time.
Airy Short Lob
This cut by stylist Chris Jones can work a little above or below the shoulder, depending on your preference, and it's great for those with fine or thin hair. Asking for fewer, longer layers will make sure that your hair doesn't appear any thinner, while giving it just enough volume and movement.
Flouncy Collarbone Cut
This cut focuses the layers around the face and crown of the head to ensure maximum flip, which happens to work wonderfully with a deep side part.
Shoulder-Grazing Curls
Curly bangs are easily the most exciting tweak you can make to a short, curly style. Ask your stylist to work the bangs into the rest of the cut with ample layers from top to bottom.
Lightly Layered Lob
If you're hesitant about layers, add extra subtle texture with long layers. Heavy highlights on the face-framing pieces bring extra oomph.
Grown-Out Shoulder Cut
Too afraid to go full-on short? Choose a transitional length that hits just below the collarbones with lots of mid-length or long layers. Then take a chance with bold, coppery color.
Textured Long Bob
You won't be mistaken for anything less than trendy with this casual, flowy shoulder cut. Ask for layers with extra emphasis on face-framing pieces.