Ice Blonde Hair Colors That'll Have You Feeling Like Elsa
Winter is the best time to finally retire those sun-kissed summer strands and embrace cool and frosty hair colors—and don't worry, we aren't talking about frosted tips. Leave those (and the self-tanner) to the gym guys. Silvery platinum, wintry white blonde, cool beige, and frosted balayage are all cut from the same dreamy ice-blonde cloth, and we're placing them at the top of the hair makeover menu for the start of the coming year. After all, there are benefits to being an ice queen. She's in charge, capable of giving quite the side-eye glance, and chic as all get-out. Say what you want about mermaid hair; we'll take Elsa locks any day. Winter is about to be your most stylish season, starting with these 20 invigorating blonde hair colors.
Pearl Blonde
Talk frosty to us. This shade perfectly blends neutral to cool-toned blondes for a multi-dimensional finish that is way more low maintenance than root-to-tip color.
Cool Silver
If Elsa got an edgy makeover, this is what you'd get. Take a razor-sharp lob cut to icy new heights with silver-blonde color.
Frosted Wheat Blonde
Go a more natural tone with a wheat-hued blonde with frosty blonde balayage throughout. This look combines ice and sand in a blend that works for winter or summer.
Rooty Ash Blonde
For those who don't want to tread fully into icy waters, this slightly more ash-based blonde is the way to winter. Keep a shadow root going to ensure less frequent touch-up appointments.
Sandy Platinum Blonde
A more wearable option for platinum blonde lovers, this multi-dimensional shade is a mixture of baby blonde, sandy blonde, and classic ice platinum. The choppy layers of this long bob make it that much cooler.
Frosted Blonde Balayage
Even darker blondes and brunettes can enter the ice age with strategically placed balayage highlights of various cool blonde colors. High-contrast highlights frost the edges for a highly sophisticated look.
Platinum Ice
Have you ever seen a sassier winter bob? That's a no. If you're already rocking a platinum or buttery blonde, make sure to add a crisp ice-blonde balayage.
Frosted Balayage
Touches of frost, coming right up. Weave ice-blonde babylights and face-framing balayage into a brunette base for a look that's totally chilled out for winter.
Elsa White
Do you want to build a snowman? Because your hair is saying yes. Go for a fully Frozen look and feel like an absolute ice princess.
Cream Blonde Ombré
No base color is off limits when embracing the cool chill of winter. For a low-maintenance take on ice blonde that works on everyone, try a subtle cream blonde color melt.
New Platinum Blonde
When going for an all-over pearly blonde shade, ask for a shadow root or smudged color melt to ensure your roots aren't showing their true colors in the matter of weeks.
Ice Bronde
Brunettes can get in on the frozen fun, too. Ask for a color melt that works ash and silvery blondes into your dark base color. You get all the brightness of being a blonde without having to give up your roots. Win-win.
Vanilla Blonde
Remember when a shot of white streaked Anna's hair in Frozen? Give your blonde mane a jolt of baby blonde with this frosty vanilla shade that frames the face.
Shadow Root Blonde
Basically a cool-toned take on blonde ombré, this laid-back shade is all about making the grow-out phase super seamless. Icy hues blend naturally into darker roots.
Frozen Blonde
We're sensing a chill in the air—oh, it's just this all-over ice blonde that looks straight out of a winter wonderland. Today's platinum blonde is on the silvery side of the spectrum.
Beige Bronde
This is the most muted take in the bunch, a beige bronde that blends tones in the ash and beige families. This look is fresh enough to wear in fall and all through winter.
Ice-White Blonde
Let's have a moment of silence for this perfect ice-queen bob. The only thing sharper than her blunt ends is the piercing ice-white color.
Frosted Beige
Let's keep things neutral, eh? This mane is a super wearable combination of beige-blonde roots and frosty-platinum ends. Plus, it's more subtle than full-on ice if you don't want to take the plunge.
Dirty-Silver Blonde
This is how edgy girls go Elsa. Ask for a dark root smudge that melts into silvery white color. Pairing it with a textured bob? Consider us frozen with envy.
Cool Gray
Meet this very fashionable version of ice-blonde hair: cool gray. This muted shade is just the thing to kick off a new year in style.