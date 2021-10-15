Hyaluronic Acid Is the Ingredient Anyone With Dry or Damaged Hair Needs To Start Using Immediately

Hyaluronic acid is the unsung hero of skin-care that is finally getting the credit it deserves. It works wonders on skin as both a humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water (hello, hydration!), as well as a plumping antiaging booster that can be paired with your vitamin C serum in the morning and your retinol at night. Many people suffer from dehydrated skin and don't even know it, and hyaluronic acid can whip that skin into shape in no time. Considering all of these wonderful qualities, it's actually a surprise that we didn't think that it would work on hair just as well. Turns out, it does.