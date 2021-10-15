Hyaluronic Acid Is the Ingredient Anyone With Dry or Damaged Hair Needs To Start Using Immediately
Hyaluronic acid is the unsung hero of skin-care that is finally getting the credit it deserves. It works wonders on skin as both a humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water (hello, hydration!), as well as a plumping antiaging booster that can be paired with your vitamin C serum in the morning and your retinol at night. Many people suffer from dehydrated skin and don't even know it, and hyaluronic acid can whip that skin into shape in no time. Considering all of these wonderful qualities, it's actually a surprise that we didn't think that it would work on hair just as well. Turns out, it does.
When @katilynroundtree posted a TikTok video showing how a hyaluronic acid face serum completely transformed her dry, damaged hair in just days, we saw all the proof we needed. (Watch below.) It certainly didn't hurt that hair stylists and other users who swear by hyaluronic acid for their hair were chiming in all over her comment section singing major praises for hyaluronic acid as a hair product ingredient, touting it a "life-saver." To apply, she simply dampened the ends of her hair, applied the serum, and went to sleep.
When applied topically to hair in the form of a hair serum or hair mask, hyaluronic acid and its moisture-retaining properties can be really beneficial to all hair types and textures. It helps to boost the overall health of your hair, while sealing off dryness caused by damage from hair coloring or heat. If the transformation in the video above shows us anything, it's that we need to be using it on a weekly basis. It can also be beneficial for scalp health and dryness.
If you're interested in trying out hyaluronic acid on your own hair, shop the highly recommended products below.
Related Items
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
You might recognize this as the face serum used in the viral video, and it's simple, affordable, and perfect for trying out on your mane. Vitamin B5 has also been known to be beneficial for hair health.
BUY IT: $6.80; ulta.com
Cosmedica Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
With nearly 35,000 reviews on Amazon, this pure serum makes another budget-friendly choice if you're interested in trying out hyaluronic acid on your hair.
BUY IT: $13; amazon.com
Kérastase Chronologiste Blow-Dry Primer For Dull and Brittle Hair
Since heat damage is one major thing that can contribute to split ends and bad hair health, why not cover two bases with a blow-dry primer that also has hyaluronic acid? This product was mentioned in the viral video's comment section as a great serum to have on hand for those who heat-style.
BUY IT: $52; sephora.com
Oribe Power Drops Hydration Anti-Pollution Booster
You'll dish out a pretty penny for these drops, but they claim to work in a major way. The highly concentrated treatment serum provides a dose of deep hydration for hair and defends against environmental pollution by drawing in moisture, sealing into the cuticle, and creating a protective barrier.
BUY IT: $58; nordstrom.com