The Trick To Using a Round Brush That No One Knows
We're always hearing about new ways to perfect the at-home blowout and finally achieve salon-worthy results. News flash: We have never once found this to be true. I mean, we can achieve a nice blowout at home, but salon-quality? Not quite. We're not going to tell you that these tips will help you finally master that salon blowout at home so you can save your $50 for other pursuits, but we will say that these little tricks will most assuredly step up your home style—substantially. The amazing things is, they all revolve around one tool, and it's not your blow dryer. Enter the round brush. It's a magical item that can be worthless unless you know how to use it the right way. If learning how to use a round brush was something Mama passed down to you on your first day of kindergarten, this article probably won't tell you anything you don't already know. For those that play a losing battle with this rotund tool each morning, prepare to have your life changed—or, at least, just your hair game.
Don't Use It Until Your Hair Is Almost Dry
Beware: You're arm will feel like it's about to fall off if you start using your round brush too soon. Hair will be easier to manage and style once it's mostly dry, plus you'll save valuable time.
Start with the Right Brush
Depending on your hair length, you'll most likely want to start with a medium-size round brush. Our pick for the best round brush is this version from Harry Josh Pro Tools. Its firm boar and nylon bristles grip the hair enough to pull it taut, while the wooden handle is sturdy and easy to manage.
Now, If You Take Only One Tip, Let It Be This
When you're using your round brush, it's important to work by small sections that are wrapped around the brush once. The wrapping part is the most crucial technique when learning how to blow dry hair with a round brush. If you wrap more than once you'll likely get the brush stuck in your hair (ouch—that's the kind of mistake you only make once), and giving it a half wrap will only result in curled under (or out) ends—not the loose wave we're aiming for.
Wrapping each section around the brush once is the one thing that entirely changed my at home blowout result. Give it a try for yourself and you might just find you're one step closer to that salon-worthy blowout you've been trying to master for years.