The Trick To Using a Round Brush That No One Knows

We're always hearing about new ways to perfect the at-home blowout and finally achieve salon-worthy results. News flash: We have never once found this to be true. I mean, we can achieve a nice blowout at home, but salon-quality? Not quite. We're not going to tell you that these tips will help you finally master that salon blowout at home so you can save your $50 for other pursuits, but we will say that these little tricks will most assuredly step up your home style—substantially. The amazing things is, they all revolve around one tool, and it's not your blow dryer. Enter the round brush. It's a magical item that can be worthless unless you know how to use it the right way. If learning how to use a round brush was something Mama passed down to you on your first day of kindergarten, this article probably won't tell you anything you don't already know. For those that play a losing battle with this rotund tool each morning, prepare to have your life changed—or, at least, just your hair game.