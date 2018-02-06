WATCH: How To Get Hair Dye Off Skin Quickly and Safely

If your hair color is looking great but your skin was dyed in the process, don't panic! Here's an easy guide on how to quickly and safely get hair dye off skin.

At-home hair coloring has its perks, but it also has its pitfalls; namely, dye getting on your skin. The staining is a minor setback though, and certainly not cause for alarm. We're breaking down how to remove hair dye from skin with a few quick and easy tips that will erase any signs of your at-home dye job. Before we get ahead of ourselves, there are plenty of times we've walked out of the salon with a hint of dye around our hairline, so ladies with those standing appointments, you might need a few tips on how to get hair dye off skin too.

Petroleum Jelly

Consider Vaseline the trick to avoiding hair-dyed skin altogether. Swipe on a bit around your hairline before coloring your hair. The petroleum jelly will act as a barrier for the skin, ensuring that dye doesn't seep in unexpectedly. Apply it however you like, just being mindful to avoid anywhere you actually want the dye to stick (your hair, for instance).

Makeup Remover

If you're looking to start with the least-abrasive solution for how to take hair dye off skin, this is it. Makeup remover is designed for facial use, so it's a safe bet that it won't irritate the delicate area. Use whatever variety of makeup remover you have on hand, whether it's wipes, cleansing water, or an oil-based version. Use it just as you would if you were removing makeup, gently swiping away the residue. If this doesn't work, then it might be time to try a more powerful option.

Toothpaste

Our next trick for how to get hair dye off your skin uses toothpaste, but not the gel variety. We recently learned that toothpaste can be used to whiten your nails, and now we're learning it can even remove hair dye from skin thanks to one hardworking ingredient: baking soda. Rub a little toothpaste on the dyed area with your finger. You can also give it a boost by rubbing gently with a washcloth or soft-bristled toothbrush. When you wipe off the toothpaste, you should find the dye lift off with it.

Nail Polish Remover

If you have dye on your hands, give this one a try. Some sources say you can also use this method on your face, but there are a few things to keep in mind. First, nail polish remover can be a major irritant to skin, so apply to a small area using a cotton ball. Watch for a second for any signs of reaction before applying to a larger area. When using this method, you'll want to ensure you work quickly. The polish remover should be on your skin no longer than a minute. Be sure to avoid the eye area completely and wash thoroughly so all traces of nail polish remover are erased.

Hair Dye

Apparently hair dye can be reactivated with more hair dye and can actually clean up unwanted hair dye on skin. To give it a try, use a gloved hand to apply a bit of leftover hair dye to the areas of your skin that are stained. Rub it in, then gently wipe it away with warm water and soap.

If you ask a handful of women, "how do you get hair dye off your skin," they would reply with a handful of answers. While there's no one method that's right for everyone, the collection above is a good place to start. Of course, the best way to get dye off of skin is to never have it there to begin with, so apply petroleum jelly to the hairline before each color application.