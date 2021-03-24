How to Donate Hair

After a full year of the pandemic and too few (if any) visits to the hair salon, it might be time to cut off all the hair that's grown during quarantine. If you're ready for a big chop, consider donating to an organization that creates wigs for those going through radiation or anyone suffering from hair loss.

If you're considering donating your hair to a charity, it's important to know the rules before chopping it off. Every organization's donation process will be different, so make sure you check out the organization's website and follow instructions carefully. Generally, though, you want to make sure that the amount you're cutting off is at least 12 inches, and you cannot donate any hair that's been permed, color-treated, or highlighted. However, if you've dabbled in temporary coloring or highlights that can be washed out, this is generally accepted by most organizations—you need to make sure that all the color is washed out before donating. Don't forget that gray hair can also be donated to most organizations, too!