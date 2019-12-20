These Are the Bangs You Should Try in 2020, According to Your Personality and Face Shape
Bangs get a bad rap for being high maintenance and hard to please, much like us whenever anyone tries to replicate the fluffy perfection that is a homemade buttermilk biscuit using a box mix, or whenever the sales associate tries to sell us on switching from Rouge Dior to Lady Danger. Please.
But bangs deserve a chance, unlike brick-hard biscuits or a red lipstick that's simply too orange for our complexion. That's why almost every trendy haircut that comes along each season sports some sort of fringe; no haircut makes someone more jealous than a set of cool-girl bangs. If you get bangs, you're instantly cooler. That's just how it works.
And so it all comes down to choosing the most flattering bang type to fit both your personal style and—of course—face shape. What works for round faces doesn't necessarily lend itself to square faces, and same goes for oval, oblong, and heart-shaped. Likewise, what suits a statement maker might not appeal to a lowkey lady. Find out which type of bangs, be it wispy or blunt, that you should try in 2020 and make that salon appointment.
Wispy Bangs
We could wax poetic about how effortlessly cool these bangs look on pretty much anyone. If you're a gal who feels like she could have thrived in the 1970s (or did!), it might be time to break out a shaggy set of wispy bangs. Likewise, if you're unsure about getting full-on bangs, this is a great way to dip your toes in.
This bang type requires minimal styling when compared to high-maintenance types like straight-across bangs, but be prepared to be on high alert, in the instance that a few strands go wonky and you start looking more cowlicky than cool. Other than that, proceed without too much caution. This is the year of the wispy bang.
Great for heart-shaped faces, round faces, and oval faces.
Side-Swept Bangs
Before you start thinking this is so 2004, give us a chance. Besides being Reese Witherspoon's go-to bang for decades now, side-swept bangs are quite the versatile bang type. The soft-angled, pushed-aside look is not only perfect for the non-committal bang wearer (who doesn't like having hair in her eyes constantly), but also for those who dub their style clean and classic.
Great for heart-shaped faces, round faces, and those with short foreheads.
Curtain Bangs
Whether you're going short and sassy or long and boho (think Brigitte Bardot), this is the bang type everyone covets—because it looks so insanely stylish when worn well, which you would, obviously. Curtain bangs are like a come-hither frame on the face that instantly makes you look more interesting, and they are perfect for the woman who likes keeping people on their toes. Push them farther apart for a super wearable look or keep them close for a borderline-blunt style.
Great for round faces, square faces, and those with long foreheads.
Everyone Can Pull Off Bangs, as Long as They're the Right Style
Tindrel Bangs
Oh, hello. We're just over here in a trance from how absolutely torrid these tendril bangs look. The woman who can pull off this flirty bang type is basically everyone's goal mood. She's unapologetically confident, effortlessly chic, always on the list, and you're a little scared of her. This bang type might obscure the vision at times, but it's worth the fuzzy periphery.
Great for curly hair and those with long foreheads.
Blunt Bangs
These aren't for the faint of heart, which is why you always notice a girl with blunt bangs. And every time, she is rocking them like nobody's business. Blunt bangs mainly come down to having the confidence to wear them—but they also come down to maintenance. Disclaimer: You will have to style these, pretty much every day. If you have straight hair, it'll be just a matter of blow-drying with a round brush; if you have textured hair, you might also have to hit them with the straightening iron. An extra five minutes to look like your boldest self? Worth it.
Great for square faces, oval faces, and oblong faces.
Baby Bangs
It takes a brave one to rock a set of bangs that fall decidedly above the browline. This bang type is a take on dainty doll-like fringe that can look both polished or edgy, sharp or textured. And though baby bangs aren't necessarily wash-and-go and can't really be clipped back, like, ever, you can't deny that cropped bangs are a whole dang *look* and are perfect for the girl who doesn't want to blend in. In fact, all other bang types should be shaking in their boots.
Great for any face shape with moxie.
Grown-Out Bangs
Raise your hand if you're a bit of a scaredy cat and always end up saying, "just the usual," when you really want a shaggy bob. *raises hand* This is your bang type, girl. Long, barely-there bangs are the first step to unlocking all of fringe-dom. For now, grown-out bangs—but one day? One day you might just decide you're more of a bold Jane Birkin bang type. These bangs are flattering on pretty much anyone, which makes it a no-brainer on your next trip to the salon. The long length means low risk.
Great for all face shapes—but works wonders on round faces.
Curly Bangs
When are curly bangs appropriate? Literally, always. This might be the most-coveted bang type in the whole bunch, purely because not everyone is blessed with the bouncy, personality-packed curls that it takes to pull off curly bangs. As a rule, you want these to be on the wispy end of the spectrum rather than blunt. We all know curls like to have a mind of their own, which makes sparse, layered wispy tendrils a way better bet than straight-across.
Great for all face shapes.