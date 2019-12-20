These Are the Bangs You Should Try in 2020, According to Your Personality and Face Shape

Bangs get a bad rap for being high maintenance and hard to please, much like us whenever anyone tries to replicate the fluffy perfection that is a homemade buttermilk biscuit using a box mix, or whenever the sales associate tries to sell us on switching from Rouge Dior to Lady Danger. Please.

But bangs deserve a chance, unlike brick-hard biscuits or a red lipstick that's simply too orange for our complexion. That's why almost every trendy haircut that comes along each season sports some sort of fringe; no haircut makes someone more jealous than a set of cool-girl bangs. If you get bangs, you're instantly cooler. That's just how it works.

And so it all comes down to choosing the most flattering bang type to fit both your personal style and—of course—face shape. What works for round faces doesn't necessarily lend itself to square faces, and same goes for oval, oblong, and heart-shaped. Likewise, what suits a statement maker might not appeal to a lowkey lady. Find out which type of bangs, be it wispy or blunt, that you should try in 2020 and make that salon appointment.