7 Different Ways To Learn How To Braid At Home—And Never Get Bored With Your Hair Again

If you didn't learn how to braid when you were younger, the idea of doing something like a French braid on your own can seem daunting. For those who learned the ways of the Dutch braid, or even the fishtail braid when they were kids, braiding is an easy task.

The good news? It's never too late to hop on the braid train and start looking like Elsa every day of the week. From the occasion-worthy waterfall braid to the pretty pull-through braid to the crazy easy rope braid, learning different braid types can seriously up your hair game.

A basic braid needs to come first. If you're not sure how to do this, you need to learn before moving on to more exciting braid adventures. To break it down simply, it involves separating your hair into three sections and folding one side section over the middle section over and over again, alternating between the left and right side until you've made your way down to the ends. Secure with an elastic and behold your basic braid. You can do just one, you can pull it over and make it a side braid, or do one on each side for pigtails.

After you've gone through this easy exercise, jump in and learn how to do these other six braids at home.

For beginners...French braid

A French braid allows you to transform a classic braid style into something that looks intricate and will stay put all day long. Starting closer to the crown of your head, separate a small section of hair near your forehead into three parts (like a typical braid). As you braid down and back towards the nape of your neck, each time you will add a small piece of hair to the side strand as you're crossing over the middle strand. Continue doing this until you've reached the nape of your neck. From there, finish the length of your hair with a classic braid technique.

Tip: Try this style for the first time when your hair is still damp and easier to handle. This tutorial walks you through a basic French braid.

For beginners, part two...Dutch braid

Think of this braid as a showier version of the French braid. It's guaranteed to make at least one person ask how you get your hair to look so good. Follow the same steps as those above for French braiding, except you will be crossing the side strand of hair underneath the middle strand each time, as opposed to over it. Add hair as you braid back and down, just like when French braiding. Follow the easy tutorial above or watch this how-to.

For all the compliments...pull-through braid

The best part about this eye catching ponytail braid? It doesn't even require real braiding, which means if you are still beginning to learn how to do styles like a French braid, you can easily pull this off at home in just a couple minutes. You'll just need a pack of small, clear elastics to get going.

Start as if you're pulling your hair into a half-up hairstyle and secure the first section with an elastic. From there, you'll work your way down to create the pull-through braid by pulling apart sections of hair into two halves, wrapping them around the bulk of your hair, and securing with elastics. Visual learners can watch the how-to here.

For major mermaid vibes...fishtail braid

We're not going to sugarcoat it. This will take some practice. For your first try, try practice with a low side ponytail in order to be able to see your progress. Once you've gotten comfortable, try practicing without securing your hair into a low ponytail at all, like a normal low braid.

A fishtail braid involves separating your hair into two equal sections, half and half. Then you will separate the small outermost piece from one side and pull it over to the other side. You'll alternate this on both sides until you reach the bottom of your hair. This braid type is much easier to understand by seeing the process, and this is our favorite tutorial video to follow at home.

For fancy occasions...waterfall braid

Please, forgive us—but explaining how to do this braid is harder than reciting your grandmother's secret caramel cake recipe verbatim. A waterfall braid is bound to turn heads at any party, wedding, or special occasion you have on the calendar later this year. This hairstyle basically takes a French braid technique, turns it horizontal, and lets pieces flow down through the braid like... you guessed it: a waterfall. Follow this how-to and get started now!

For when you just can’t....twisted rope braid

Sometimes tackling an intricate braid makes us want to have a full-on tantrum like a five-year-old. And on those days, you can always do a rope braid. It's easy as pie and looks way cooler than your simple ponytail.