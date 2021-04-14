How Fast Does Hair Grow?
If you made a big chop during quarantine this past year, you might be wondering how long, exactly, it'll take for your hair to grow back. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about how fast hair grows and how to maintain healthy hair growth for long, luscious locks in no time.
How fast does hair really grow?
First of all, it's important to note that everyone's hair growth rate will vary due to many factors—think genes, hormone levels, age, and more. That being said, there is an average rate of hair growth for humans. "Although it may be hard to believe, most people's hair grows at the rate of half an inch per month," explains Shab Reslan, a trichologist and Hair Health Expert at HairClub. "This means you will grow about six inches over an entire year." Because it's not very much, it's important to take the best care of your ends every step of the way to keep every little bit of it if you're trying to grow or maintain your hair.
What might be preventing someone from growing longer, stronger hair?
If your hair is weaker and more brittle compared to previous years, then it's safe to assume that there might be an imbalance or deficiency in your body, resulting in malnourished hair, according to Reslan. "Reasons behind such effects include hormonal and thyroid imbalances, medications, diet, and inflammation from stress," she says. "It's important to look at your hair in a holistic manner, meaning a full 360 perspective involving your health, wellbeing, and daily hair routine."
Trichologist-approved hair growth products
With so many hair growth products on the market, it is difficult to discern which pick is best for your hair. "I suggest a regimen that includes the right shampoo, conditioner, and topical treatment," says Reslan. "I recommend the new EXT Stimul8 Shampoo and Conditioner set, as well as the EXT Acceler8 Booster. This trifecta will ensure that you're cleansing the scalp sufficiently in order for the topical to penetrate post-shower, plus conditioning your ends to help protect and strengthen your hair."