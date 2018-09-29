The Best Hairstyles to Pair with Bangs
Bangs are a polarizing topic. People tend to hate them or love them. If you're ready to take the leap and get bangs, you might wonder what the best hairstyles will be for your hair length and texture. We found the best cuts for long, short, and medium hair lengths to wear with bangs, so we've got you covered. And the good news: Gals with curly hair can sport bangs too. In fact, hairstyles with curly bangs are extremely popular, and they look amazing. From shaggy fringe that has boho written all over it to feathery pixie cuts, there are hairstyles with bangs for every length and personal style. Bangs might seem intimidating, but we've got you covered. These are the best hairstyles to pair with bangs for any hair length, so go big at your next salon appointment and get some fringe.
Blunt Bob
Blunt cuts are not only absolutely classic, but they are also very much in-style—now and always. Even more, they are incredibly easy to manage and upkeep. The bluntness of the cut gives your hair fullness and it also leaves your ends looking crisp and healthy. No layers, no problems!
Tied With a Scarf
As you may already know, scarves are not just an accessory for your neck. They can be stylish as hair accessories, too! Scarves are great for lazy days because they can hide that second (or third, or even fourth) day hair. If you have short hair, you can tie a scarf around it without having to worry about styling your hair. If you have long hair, you can throw it in a topknot, wrap it in a scarf, and go!
Curly Lob
Curly bangs can be risky, and a lot of people are scared off by horror stories. But when they are done right, they are a lovely and fun way to frame your face. Plus, they are easy to style. The perfectly cut curly bangs will create a laid back, breezy look, especially when paired with the ever-perfect lob.
Retro Half-Up
This Bardot-esque style is a classic look, but it's so much fun. It helps jazz up a basic cut. Get the tutorial here from Keiko Lynn.
Middle Part
Bangs parted down the middle give off a boho shag vibe, especially when paired with a wavy lob.
Long Layers
With shaggy bangs and long layers, your hair will never lack depth and movement. This look will also seamlessly grow out between cuts.
High Pony
What's more fun than a classic high pony? Add a set of bangs to create some interest for this class style, rather than just having the slicked back look. If you split the bangs and comb them to the side, it will add even more texture.
Long Pixie
The pixie will always be a bold choice. Taking your hair super short is daring, maybe too daring for some. If that's the case, consider a long pixie instead. A long pixie with side-swept bangs offers plenty of styling options since they're long enough to pin back or braid.
Low Bun
This low bun is the epitome of class. Get the tutorial (plus four other bangs styles) here from Margo & Me.
Boho Board Straight
Channel your inner hippie and take a cue from the styles of the '70s! Go for super straight strands with long, feathery bangs parted down the middle.
Curly Topknot
Topknots are very easy to achieve. This almost effortless everyday look is elevated with bangs. Even if you don't have bangs, you can leave a few curly strands out of the front of your topknot to create a faux bang look. Add a headband or tie a folded bandana around your crown to elevate it even more.
Teased and Pinned Back
Give your bangs a little extra oomph with your teasing comb and pin them back for a look that goes from day to night. Get the tutorial here from StyleCaster.
High Bun
A high bun looks so classy with full bangs. Wear this style anywhere—from work to a wedding!
Feathery Pixie
A short pixie with feathery layers and bangs has plenty of texture but isn't a hassle to style.