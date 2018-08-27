Hairstyles That Will Make You Look Younger
"Nancy, is that you?!" While we're all for embracing the joys of every stage in life, that doesn't mean we don't also want a pick-me-up in the hair department from time to time. Classic hairstyles will never go out of style, but sometimes we'd like to freshen up an old standby with inspiration from the latest trends. A modern and stylish cut can invigorate your look, adding a bounce to your hair along with your step. Your friends will say, "Well, I'll be!" the next time they see you.
We've collected some of the best ideas for hairstyles that will make you feel youthful and fresh. And while they add much-needed flair, these cuts are flattering for all ages. There's something for everyone, whether you have hair that is short, mid-length, or long; naturally gray or colored and highlighted; and curly, wavy, or straight. So get up and go to the salon with some get-up-and-go. After all, you're living an active, fun, and interesting life—shouldn't your hair too?
Blunt Ends with Wavy Strands
Straight hair can sometimes come off dull and dry, especially as you age. Liven your 'do by trying blunt ends with wavy strands. This haircut is stylish and sharp.
Side-Swept Bangs
Give side-swept bangs a try for a softer and more youthful appearance. Wispy bangs are easy to style, and they look great on women of all ages.
Messy Curly Cut
If you're searching for a hyper-feminine look, this messy curly cut is the way to go. It will beautifully highlight and accentuate your girlish features.
Wavy Bob
The soft layers in this wavy bob add texture and dimension that takes years off every lady's appearance. Lightly textured ends make the cut ever-so tousled and today.
Stylish Pixie Cut
A shorter hairstyle is quite flattering on women of all ages and in all hair colors. Ask your hairstylist for a softer pixie cut for a more youthful polish.
Straight Chin-Length Bob
A straight, chin-length bob works wonders for enhancing your jawline and cheekbones. This blunt cut will make you look razor-sharp.
Layered Cut with Fringe
If you're not ready to make the cut, this mid-length style with sassy fringe is a great choice. It's a classic but youthful hairdo that never goes out of style.
New Shag
The new shag has face-framing, texturizing effects that'll instantly make you look 10 years younger. Pair it with a wispy bang for a chic combination.
Face-Framing Honey Highlights
Add light and warmth to your look with face-framing honey highlights. This hairstyle will brighten your eyes and liven your smile.
Deep Part with Curls
Southern girls know volumized hair is their friend, and tight curls help in that department. Achieve a youthful glow with this fun and flirty 'do.
Romantic Waves
For an energetic hairstyle, give these romantic waves a try. This lively, inviting look is all about embracing natural beauty. So, put away the curling iron, and let your curls do the work.
Center Part Style
A center part is just as classic as Mama wearing pearls on Sunday. Long, face-framing layers add to the elegance. It works best on women with square and round face shapes, but everyone should give this look a try.