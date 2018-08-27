Hairstyles That Will Make You Look Younger

"Nancy, is that you?!" While we're all for embracing the joys of every stage in life, that doesn't mean we don't also want a pick-me-up in the hair department from time to time. Classic hairstyles will never go out of style, but sometimes we'd like to freshen up an old standby with inspiration from the latest trends. A modern and stylish cut can invigorate your look, adding a bounce to your hair along with your step. Your friends will say, "Well, I'll be!" the next time they see you.

We've collected some of the best ideas for hairstyles that will make you feel youthful and fresh. And while they add much-needed flair, these cuts are flattering for all ages. There's something for everyone, whether you have hair that is short, mid-length, or long; naturally gray or colored and highlighted; and curly, wavy, or straight. So get up and go to the salon with some get-up-and-go. After all, you're living an active, fun, and interesting life—shouldn't your hair too?