The Best Hairstyles for Women Over 60
A Southern woman's beauty routine evolves as we get older, and it's normal to reevaluate everything from our skin-care regimen to our signature hairstyle to make sure we're maximizing our time and energy. What worked in the 1980s does not necessarily feel like the ideal fit now. Really, all that means is we can get inspired by brand-new 'dos and find our most flattering next cut. Many of us have been scared off by the frumpy hairstyles women are expected to don after turning 60. Thankfully, we are not obligated to choose any of them.
There are many great hairstyles that will work for women over 60—and they are all stylish, elegant, and easy to fit into your lifestyle. No matter your thoughts on gray versus no gray, or short versus long, these hairstyles have you covered. You'll be admiring your fresh over-60 signature look at the salon in no time.
Get Inspired by These Great Hairstyles
Classic Bob
There's something so timeless about a classic bob, which is why it's pretty much always a good idea. It frames the face, still works whether you part your hair on the side or the middle, and can be kept simple and clean without a lot of effort.
Bob with Full Bangs
Going full steam ahead with full bangs is taking a leap you won't regret. First of all—we'll say it—it covers any forehead wrinkles. Score! Secondly, it can feel classic and trendy at the same time.
Classic Pixie
There's no bad time to decide to own your gray hair and rock a cropped cut at the same time. Plus, it cuts down maintenance instantly.
Ultra-Layered Crop
This flippy crop style gives you the volume and shape you want without too much work. With your trusty blow-out brush and some reliable hairspray, this super-layered cut will stay full and high all day long.
Full Textured Layers
If you have wavy-to-curly hair and prefer a longe cut, this hairstyle is a fail-safe way to embrace your texture. It features midway-to-ends layering and works very well with longer side-swept bangs.
Breezy Cropped Cut
When going for a super short haircut, sweep hair up and away from the face for added volume and style.
Choppy Pixie
A pixie cut is a traditional hairstyle for those ready to cut down style time. This pixie is short and layered (only slightly) throughout without any major bangs.
Stacked Long Bob
A stacked bob is the easiest way to ensure long-lasting body for women with short hair, especially if you aren't afraid of a little teasing (which no Southern woman is). Due to the longer-in-front angle, this silhouette does great things for framing and flattering the face.
Layered Curls
Curls reach their full potential with the addition of layers to pump up volume and body. Ask for wispy bangs to add the best finishing touch.
Chic Crop
This stylish cut is simple and largely no-fuss. Sweeping the hair up and back for volume is ideal for those with naturally straight hair. The short length also offsets weight, making it work for thin and thick hair alike.
Layered Mid-Length with Bangs
For women with thick hair, keeping it mid-length with lots of layers is always flattering, especially with heavy side-swept bangs. It might require a little more styling time—more hair!
Curly Crop Cut
Curls already contribute so much personality to a short cut, and a cropped length is always ideal for helping keep styling time down.
Center-Parted Bangs
This hairstyle is another tribute to the power of good bangs. While they do require a little styling, it's worth it. Center-parted bangs focus attention on your face, framing it perfectly.
Edgy Crop
This style is slightly longer, especially in the front, than a traditional pixie; and we love the piecey, edgy styling that can be done with this layered crop. With a little product, you're set with a sassy hair day.
Face-Framing Lob
Simple and sharp, this cut is great for feigning thicker hair by choosing to skip the layers and go with blunt ends that round under the chin in a flattering way.
Modern Voluminous Shag
This is for the woman who likes her hair big and high, which is the Southern way after all. Taking inspiration from a traditional shag cut, the top is heavily layered with thick bangs for optimal body, with layers getting longer towards the end of the above-shoulder cut.