The Best Hairstyles for Women Over 60

A Southern woman's beauty routine evolves as we get older, and it's normal to reevaluate everything from our skin-care regimen to our signature hairstyle to make sure we're maximizing our time and energy. What worked in the 1980s does not necessarily feel like the ideal fit now. Really, all that means is we can get inspired by brand-new 'dos and find our most flattering next cut. Many of us have been scared off by the frumpy hairstyles women are expected to don after turning 60. Thankfully, we are not obligated to choose any of them.

There are many great hairstyles that will work for women over 60—and they are all stylish, elegant, and easy to fit into your lifestyle. No matter your thoughts on gray versus no gray, or short versus long, these hairstyles have you covered. You'll be admiring your fresh over-60 signature look at the salon in no time.