Growing up, we always want what we can't have, especially when it comes to beauty. Whether your eyes are brown or blue, your hair blonde or brunette, or your legs long or short, the grass is always greener on the other side. How many times did we storm home from school in a huff, asking our mother why she just had to pass down her crazy curls? (Sorry, mom. That was 100 percent pre-teen angst.) But, like most things, we grow out of it and eventually come to love those curls...mostly. Face shape? That's something else. If we could have it our way, there's only one side of the green we want to be. Even now, after accepting that round, square, oblong, and heart face shapes are all equally beautiful. (Pretty is as pretty does, after all.) Hint: It's the perfectly symmetrical one with a 3:2 length-to-width ratio. If you guessed oval, you got it.

Why do we all want it? Because oval faces have it easy. So maddeningly easy. Most cuts will flatter an oval face shape, which gives it the best chance at rocking slightly more adventurous styles like shaggy layered cuts, asymmetrical looks, and super short lengths. Don't forget bangs, either. Oval faces can pull off a fringe of all persuasions. We've rounded up some of the most flattering haircuts in honor of this low-maintenance face shape. Whether you're looking for a classic cut or a bold one, the nine best hairstyles for oval faces are here.