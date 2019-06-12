9 of the Most Flattering Haircuts for Oval Faces
Growing up, we always want what we can't have, especially when it comes to beauty. Whether your eyes are brown or blue, your hair blonde or brunette, or your legs long or short, the grass is always greener on the other side. How many times did we storm home from school in a huff, asking our mother why she just had to pass down her crazy curls? (Sorry, mom. That was 100 percent pre-teen angst.) But, like most things, we grow out of it and eventually come to love those curls...mostly. Face shape? That's something else. If we could have it our way, there's only one side of the green we want to be. Even now, after accepting that round, square, oblong, and heart face shapes are all equally beautiful. (Pretty is as pretty does, after all.) Hint: It's the perfectly symmetrical one with a 3:2 length-to-width ratio. If you guessed oval, you got it.
Why do we all want it? Because oval faces have it easy. So maddeningly easy. Most cuts will flatter an oval face shape, which gives it the best chance at rocking slightly more adventurous styles like shaggy layered cuts, asymmetrical looks, and super short lengths. Don't forget bangs, either. Oval faces can pull off a fringe of all persuasions. We've rounded up some of the most flattering haircuts in honor of this low-maintenance face shape. Whether you're looking for a classic cut or a bold one, the nine best hairstyles for oval faces are here.
Chin Bob
Oval-faced ladies can rock a bold chin-grazing length thanks to envious symmetrical features. It skims the widest part of your face or temples, making those cheekbones pop.
Bardot Lob
Make like Bardot and frame that face with fringe! Ask for cheekbone-grazing layering to ensure it doesn't shorten or elongate the length of your face. Finish with a trendy shoulder cut, and you're ready.
Face-Framing Pieces
Not into bangs? Face-framing it is. These longer face-skimming pieces are the most universally flattering thing you can ask your stylist to snip.
Layered Shoulder Cut
Oval faces, listen up: A shag-inspired cut wants to be your new signature 'do. At least for a season or two. Make it extra edgy with a deep side part and airy bangs.
Super Pixie
Turns out, that 3:2 length-to-width ratio can handle a heavy shearing—and you won't end up looking like Peter Pan, post-Neverland. A super pixie isn't for everyone, but those with oval faces can definitely make it work.
Full Fringe
We're firm believers that every woman should try bangs once in her life. For oval faces, bangs are extra flattering. Why not go all-in with full, straight-across fringe?
Asymmetrical Shoulder Cut
There is no need to fear the asymmetrical cut when flaunting a 3:2 face ratio. This trend gives a blunt lob a touch of cool-girl style.
Modern Shag
Curly girls, take note: If there's one cut that has taken over salons everywhere, it's the modern version of the Shag. Layers? Check. Bangs? Check. Insanely flattering for oval faces? Triple check.
Super Side Part
An exaggerated side part shows off the width of your cheekbones and crown, which scares off many face shapes. Since oval faces aren't too wide or too narrow, it happens to be the perfect pick.