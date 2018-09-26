The Most Flattering Hairstyles for Long Faces

Ever heard the joke, "Why the long face?" Did it feel a little too pointed because you do, in fact, happen to have a long face? Choosing a haircut comes down to more than just following your fancy. Luckily, you also happen to have one of the most versatile, easy-to-flatter face shapes in the bunch. Know that bangs are your best friend, framing your face is something akin to magic, and your face shape loves all lengths of hair. The best haircuts for long faces work to balance out your features, no matter the style.

Long face silhouettes aren't one-size-fits-all, either. If your face has more of a square jawline than a round one, consider yours an oblong face shape. If your face is longer but with a softer chin and more curve to the sides than an oblong face, you can simply consider your face long. No matter which category you fall under, these hairstyles for long faces will be your most flattering yet.