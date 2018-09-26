The Most Flattering Hairstyles for Long Faces

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated May 20, 2022
Credit: @salsalhair

Ever heard the joke, "Why the long face?" Did it feel a little too pointed because you do, in fact, happen to have a long face? Choosing a haircut comes down to more than just following your fancy. Luckily, you also happen to have one of the most versatile, easy-to-flatter face shapes in the bunch. Know that bangs are your best friend, framing your face is something akin to magic, and your face shape loves all lengths of hair. The best haircuts for long faces work to balance out your features, no matter the style.

Long face silhouettes aren't one-size-fits-all, either. If your face has more of a square jawline than a round one, consider yours an oblong face shape. If your face is longer but with a softer chin and more curve to the sides than an oblong face, you can simply consider your face long. No matter which category you fall under, these hairstyles for long faces will be your most flattering yet.

Shaggy Shoulder Cut

Credit: @soraverly

It's the trendier little sister of the blunt lob. This layer-heavy, side-sweeping shoulder cut gives major volume and frames the face, which is a double-win for long faces.

Birkin Bangs

Credit: @salsalhair

Bangs are the long face's bread-and-butter, and Jane Birkin was the queen of full fringe. Straight across and skimming the brows, these bangs are forever flattering for long face shapes.

Side-Swept Crop Cut

Credit: @soraverly

The key to the crop cut: It can't be too cropped. That'll only make your face look longer. This side-swept, piecey long pixie is sassy and stylish.

Layered Bob

Credit: @ninezeroone

Trendy below-chin length, sassy side-swept bangs, ultra-textured layers—yes, this bob by stylist Riawna Capri does it all. Oblong and long faces alike will benefit from all things above.

Layered Shoulder Cut

Credit: Victor Hugo/Getty Images

It's simple, but does the trick. Long faces can make middle parts work by adding in face-framing layers and highlights. Like a lob, the collarbone-grazing length is the "little black dress" of hair.

Deep Side Part

Credit: @brendakamt

Looking for an easy change? Switch up your part. A deep side part works wonders on a long face because it draws attention across the face, rather than down.

Layered Long Cut

Credit: @salsalhair

Ladies blessed with oblong and long faces: Don't think that long, straight, and layerless is the only option. In reality, layering is even more flattering, as seen here on this cut by stylist Sal Salcedo.

Curly Shag

Credit: @salsalhair

There's a reason the shag haircut won't go out of style. It works on most face shapes, especially oblong and long ones. Add some killer curls, and you're striking gold.

Bardot Bangs

Credit: @timm.morrison

Sticking with the retro style icons, these Bardot-inspired bangs by stylist Tim Morrison are the perfect example. Eyebrow-length or longer fringe is the sweet spot because it covers about one-third of your face length.

Long Layers

Credit: @raphael_silerio

Keep those locks long in homage to the ever-iconic Cher. Long layers are all you need with this cut by stylist Raphael Silerio that accentuates, rather than disguises, a longer face.

Chin-Grazing Bob

Credit: @styledbylizsustaita

Soft and blunt at the same time, this chin-length bob frames an oblong face without pulling it down even a pinch, letting wispy bangs do the rest.

Face-Framing Medium Cut

Credit: @stephengarrison

Just like in business, it's all about the framing. Frame your face with both layering and balayage blonde and you're set with an ultra-flattering cut of any length.

Curtained Fringe

Credit: Getty Images

Close the curtains, sister. These curtained bangs are versatile and fun enough to make us want to get the chop, stat.

Curly Pixie

Credit: @mechesalonla

You can always embrace the shape, too. While super pixies aren't always the preferred choice for long faces, curls can balance out the width of the face with volume.

Asymmetrical Bob

Credit: @buddywporter

Be it but slight, this asymmetrical twist is just enough to break up the length of the face, while a deep side part does the rest.

Classic Lob

Credit: @raphael_silerio

Is there anything a long bob can't do? Long faces will love a lob, whether parted deep to the side or accessorized with bangs.

