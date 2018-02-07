25 Easy and Cute Hairstyles for Curly Hair
Curly hair, though packed with life and personality, gets a little quiet when the proposal of styling in intricate updos, perky ponytails, and elaborate braids comes up. Just getting our curls to behave is usually the goal, but these easy and cute hairstyles have convinced us to get a little more creative. Get your wildest waves, springiest curls, and bounciest coils ready—because they're no longer stuck in no-styling purgatory. Your natural curls can take even the most basic style, like a topknot or messy bun, and revamp it with their volume, texture, and thickness. They hold up styles better than most hairsprays and master the "undone done" look with their wily tendrils. Whether you're going for a formal or casual look, these curly-girl hairstyles are sure to impress. Here are 25 easy hairstyles for curly hair that will turn your most uninspired hair days into perfectly coiffed ones.
Messy Topknot
This topknot lets your springy curls add some major personality to your easiest updo yet. Traceless hair rings help keep the bun secure, yet messy. Let some tendrils tumble out to complete the look.
Corset French Braid
This style involves French braiding both sides over a pulled-back secured low mohawk-style ponytail, then wrapping it under and securing for the finished cinched look.
French Braided Low Ponytail
This style goes from day to night in a pinch with its easy, elegant French braid and wrapped low ponytail that won't fall out at every turn.
Half Bun for Short Hair
If you think there's not much to do with short curly hair, you're missing out on the world of hair accessories—with the exception of the half bun hairstyle. This simple twisted bun lets you keep your short hair out of your face without any fuss.
Half Lob
For ladies with long, curly hair, this half lob lets you walk on the more tame side (in term of curls) by shortening your locks into an elegant lob-length style. Letting the hair rest all on one side gives it a little Old Hollywood glamour.
Relaxed Ponytail
Ultra-high, sleek ponytails and low messy ponytails are trendy, but this reliable mid-range ponytail works on curly-haired girls more than anyone else. The volume and body from the curls give some much-needed personality to the look.
Side-Swept Low Ponytail
This style looks fit for a princess—Elsa from Frozen, perhaps? One of the best things about curly hair is that you can do some fun, simple things to it, secure with a bobby pin, and revel in how deceivingly intricate it looks. This style takes only seconds to do. Get the tutorial here at Hair Romance.
Twisted Maiden Braids
You only need some bobby pins and a few minutes to create this romantic twisted braid look. It gives a finishing touch to natural curls that works for any occasion. Get the tutorial here at Girl Loves Glam.
Cuffed High Ponytail
Inside-Out Ponytail Updo
This fun updo is incredibly easy and starts with three ponytails stack on top of each other. A few folds and pins later, and voila! Get the tutorial here at Hair Romance.
Bow Bun
Folded Voluminous Updo
Tied with Ribbons
We love the daintiness of thin velvet ribbons, whether used in a French braid like this or in a quick half-up style. They add a simple finishing touch that makes you look put-together even if it's masking a lot of dry shampoo!
Braided Bangs for Stacked Bob
A stacked bob works great with curly hair, but on days when you want to change things up or keep hair out of your eyes, braiding is the easiest way to go. These French braids are loose and only bring in hair from the side closest to the face, as opposed from both sides of the braid. Pin them underneath the hair to keep them secure and invisible.
Braided Headband
Tame your ringlets with a tight French braid headband that lets you frame your face, while keeping your wild curls free to roam.
Half-Up Twisted Pompadour
This easy hairstyle uses a few bobby pins to secure three different sections, starting with the voluminous top sections (that gives the pompadour look), the middle section (flanked with tight twists on the sides), and the bottom curls. Get the tutorial here.
Wavy Pin-Up Bangs
This simple twisted bang look gives your naturally curly locks a little sassy boost! You simply wrap the section around your finger and pin them underneath. Get the tutorial here.
Faux Bob
If you want to feign short hair without stepping towards the shears, this faux bob is your best bet. This look works well for those with layers, especially shorter layers.
Triple Buns
For this cute everyday look, separate hair into three sections and create three buns. By tying them close together, you'll get the illusion of one, more intricate updo.
Upside Down Braid Bun
Bobby Pin Details
Accessorizing your coils with creatively placed bobby pins lets you grab major style points without much effort!
Fishtail Halo
Spice up your regular curls by taking a small section of hair behind your bangs and fishtail braiding it. Swoop and pin the braid to the back of the head, and repeat on other side if desired.
Wrapped With a Scarf
Transform your topknot or pineapple with a colorful silky scarf for instant style and sass. Pair it with second-day hair and a neutral outfit to make a statement in seconds.
Oversized Pigtails
This look is seen on wavy hair here, but the volume of curly hair works amazingly when creating big, bold braids that you cinch at the nape of the neck. Check out the tutorial here.
Fancy Faux-Hawk
Get this updo done in a few minutes and be ready to take on any occasion with style. This faux-hawk lets your curly hair texture keep it voluminous and secure. Get the tutorial here at A Lacey Perspective.