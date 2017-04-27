Why Southern Women Can't Live Without Hairspray
Don't ask mama to give up her can.
Southern beauty often follows a vey particular set of rules. First, you should always sit up straight. Second, a swipe of lipstick will pull your look together in a flash. And third, hair should be big and it should be bold. It's the crown of your head after all.
Hair is important in the South. Our women have a well-earned reputation for their locks, and the whole "higher the hair, the closer to God" has been echoed since we started watching our own mothers in front of the vanity mirror.
From Dolly Parton to Connie Britton, big voluminous domes of hair can only be achieved with one product: hairspray. This single item in our beauty arsenal helps to combat the Southern humidity and works to hold an up-do, set a blowout, and achieve oversized tresses—the ones that last all day.
While hairspray may not have the most solid reputation around the globe, Southern women know that it can, in fact, work miracles. From removing lipstick on a collar to repairing a snagged pantyhose to speed-drying your manicure—its seems as if there's nothing a little hairspray can't fix. In fact, a light mist across the face will even keep your makeup from melting.
My own momma uses Sebastian Shaper. The product is powerful and keeps the style in place. And while we didn't have a lot of money growing up, a few extra dollars spent on "good" hairspray" was essential. Along with her signature Chantilly perfume, the scent of my mom's hairspray will forever be ingrained in my mind. And just like women before her—my Grandma Louise and ever-glamourous Aunt Mary Lou—my mother backcombs her platinum locks into the highest of volumes (she says to never let your calic show) and sprays until the bathroom countertop is coasted in a fine mist of sticky product. Not surprising, my own counter feels just the same.