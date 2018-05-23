3 Flatting Haircuts Heart-Shaped Faces Should Always Request
What do you get when you pair a killer set of cheekbones with a fiercely tapered jawline? The heart-shaped face. Being widest at the forehead and cheeks, having a strong jawline, and tapering off into a defined chin characterizes this face shape. When choosing the most flattering haircut of any length or texture, heart-shaped faces want to strike a balance that narrows the widest point, softens the jawline, and accentuates those cheekbones. Because while you may love your best friend's new blunt bangs or your colleague's fresh, angled bob, those hairstyles might not be the best fit for your face shape. Heart-shaped faces don't need any super short layering that exaggerates the features but can still rock bangs and pixie cuts like no other. Look no further if you're searching for a haircut to show off your envy-worthy bone structure. These top three haircuts for heart-shaped faces will make you fall in love.
Side-Swept Long Pixie
If you're a fan of shaggy pixies, sweeping layers help balance out the heart-shaped face. These long, side-swept bangs visually narrow the width of the forehead and widen the jawline. For styling this cut, play up piecey texture using waxes and pomades.
If you have a heart-shaped face and aren't afraid of enhancing it, a long bob that's light on the layers and styled in a sleek way will do the job. It still helps create the illusion of a more narrow forehead but doesn't try to soften or conceal the strong jawline. You can switch up the styling of this cut by sweeping hair to the side, parting it in the middle, or even slicking it back.
Long Layered Lob
Lobs are great for heart-shaped faces because the length takes the focus off the jawline and elongates the face, creating balance. Enhance a collarbone-length cut with a deep side part and shoulder-skimming layers. Each feature draws the emphasis away from any potential disproportion. Deep side parts work well for heart-shaped faces by switching the point-of-focus and adding softness.
A middle part and straightened hair skim the widest part of a heart-shaped face, helping narrow the overall shape. Longer layers help balance out the features by hitting way below the widest part of the face (and closer to the tapered jaw), while a collarbone-grazing length is flattering and draws the focus down.
Piecey Bangs
This lob with piecey bangs might be the star of these flattering cuts for heart-shaped faces. Unlike many face shapes, heart-shaped faces can totally wear straight-across bangs, but they look best if kept long and piecey. The eyebrow-skimming length enhances the eyes, while long, wavy layers elongate and add fullness around the jawline. To keep things shaggy and stylish, cut bangs just slightly longer at the outer edges for a fringed curtain look.
Lucky for heart-shaped faces, a little fringe can add a whole lot of style—and certain bang styles work harder than others. If you're a fan of Reese Witherspoon's classic beauty: Long, side-swept bangs visually narrow the width of the forehead. This hairstyle uses length and thickness to help weigh down any cowlicks. For a more subtle approach: Soft, wispy bangs will give movement and switch up the focus.