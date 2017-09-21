The Best Haircuts for Curly Haired Beauties
Big, Southern, curly hair is both a blessing and a curse. Those with naturally straight hair may occasionally ask for curls at the salon to add body or interest to their locks, but they will never know the struggle of trying to tame—or strategically amplify—hair that curls naturally. However, for every limitation and frustration that curly hair may bring, there will always be an even greater opportunity to wow by embracing every last ringlet for its true worth. So, put down the straightener and kiss your heavy hair oils goodbye, because we are going au natural—proudly. We rounded up the best haircuts for curly hair on the 'net, and they've left us nothing short of inspired to flaunt this God-given accessory. These haircuts are full of texture, volume, and as much personality as the girl rocking them. Board straight beauties, step aside—nobody does volume like a curly girl.
Carefree Curls
Wistful and windblown. Carefree curls will always be a great style choice for curly girls. It's simple, charming, and adorable.
Curly Pixie
Whether you have big, looping curls, tiny ringlets, or something more akin to waves, a textured pixie cut will suit you. Not only is the pixie easy to style, but it also offers a variety of ways to customize it to your individual tastes. Pixies can be a few inches long or cropped short. They can be polished and sophisticated or messy and edgy. Add vibrant color, an asymmetrical bend, curly bangs, or an undercut to the back or either side to give it flair and uniqueness.
Defined and Voluminous
As the ones blessed and cursed with curly hair, we know all too well that definition can make or break you. It can be the difference between a bad hair day and the best hair day you've ever seen. When the curly hair gods smile on us and allow that definition to pop, it's truly amazing.
Simple Waves With Bangs
Be brave. Get curly bangs. They add interest and variety to any kind of cut.
Curly Shag
The shag was immensely popular in the 70s and it has made a colossal comeback. Folks with all hair textures can rock this style, but it's curly hair that is basically the perfect hair type for a shag. This cut has short layers at the crown that cascade into longer layers and help to build volume and amplify texture throughout, which looks absolutely amazing on curly hair. If you love big hair and you are on the hunt for your next curly hair style, the shag should definitely be at the top of your list.
Midlength With Major Texture
Shoulder-length haircuts look great with curly texture—whether its larger, loose wavy hair, medium-sized springy curls, or smaller ringlets. A mid-length, it's not too long and not too short. Plus, a layered medium curly hairstyle will retain some length, build volume, and amplify the texture of your curls.
Long Boho Curls
Boho, short for Bohemian, is a style that is carefree and artistic. Boho curls give off an effortless, but stylish look. Add a loose braid or two to heighten the Boho aspect.
Curly Lob
If you don't already know, we love a bob. We also love its longer counterpart, the lob. Cut somewhere between the neck and collarbone, the curly lob is a versatile length. Combine it with curly bangs for a more edgy style, or choose an asymmetrical, inverted, or stacked cut for more body.
Natural Texture
The thing about curls is that they are not uniform. There are many variations of curl types and they all have their pros and cons. On any given head, there may even be multiple different curl patterns. Regardless of whether you have tiny kinks and coils, thick ringlets, s-curls, or big loops, you should feel free to wear them in their natural, unmanipulated state if that's what you prefer.
Big and Bold
You simply cannot go wrong with big, bold, curly hair. Let your hair make a statement when you walk in the room.
Balayage Beauty
Adding color will give your curls dimension and accentuate their natural texture. Going with a beautiful balayage allows your natural hair color to still shine, and you can grow it out without frequent trips to the salon to touch up your roots.
Tousled Layers
We love the unkempt look, especially on curls. When you are blessed with the right curls, just tossing your hair around a little in the morning can create the illusion that you spent time and energy creating the perfect behead look. It's perfect for a busy day of running errands, or a entertaining night out.
Glamorous Curls
If you prefer a more polished look, we recommend going for glamorous curls. These curls say, "elegance."