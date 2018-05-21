The Three Most Flattering Haircuts for Round Faces

Just like how we all know which dress or blouse silhouette flatters our body type more than others (an Empire waist is not for everyone) we've come to realize that there are haircuts that flatter our face shape best. When you have a round face, a softer jawline and equal facial dimensions mean that your face is as long as it is wide and that the widest point of your face is in the middle. You want to go with haircuts—no matter your preference in length, layers, or bangs—that help elongate the face rather than make it appear wider. For round faces, picking the right hairstyle draws the focus onto your best facial features and frames your face in the most flattering way. (And who doesn't want that?) When in doubt, these three classic haircuts are flattering for round faces and aren't just your basic one-length bob. Or you can try these cuts for curly hair. Anything too blunt can overaccentuate the soft curve of the jawline, but confident touches like sporting a center part or framing heavily with layers add dimension and create the illusion of elongating the face. If you're in the market for a fresh and flattering cut, here are three of the best hairstyles for round faces.