These Timeless Haircuts Look Flattering At Any Age
The thing about hair is that it grows back. That's how we justify any bad hair decision we make in a delicate state, right? Sometimes baby bangs or red highlights sound monumentally life-changing, and sometimes we just want to find a more subdued signature 'do that stands the test of time and takes the stress out of salon visits. (Usually after the baby bangs.) While both lanes are equally fine and dandy, you can easily find a hairstyle that flatters at every age and keeps you feeling stylish no matter the trend forecast. No baby bangs needed.
We've rounded up 25 of the most timeless haircuts for Southern women of all ages. Every woman deserves to find the most flattering haircut for her—or at least find the prettiest salon inspiration to save for later. Get ready to age like a fine wine with these ageless hairstyles for mature women.
Textured Lob
A whole lot of sass went into the making of this volume-packed long bob.
Curly Mid-Length Cut
Curls make any classic cut just a touch more exciting, hm? Ask for wispy bangs to top off the look.
Subtle Undercut Crop
This cropped cut hits the perfect balance between classic and modern, thanks to a super subtle undercut detail by the temple.
Graduated Bob Cut
We say, bring on the bobs! Nothing gives more oomph than ultra-stacked layers on an angled cut. It flatters the jawline like nobody's business.
Sleek Mid-Length Cut
This cut by stylist Chris Greene is made for those who want to look like they've had a fresh, flippy blowout…every day. Simple layers, a side part, and a smoothing hair oil make a fabulous trio.
Shaggy Shoulder-Grazing Cut
"More is more," is the motto here when it comes to layering. It guarantees you get all the volume, texture, and movement a girl could want.
Choppy Lob Cut
Everyone wants that enviable "lived-in" look, and this layered long bob does it oh-so well. And side-swept bangs give just enough extra flair.
Side-Swept Pixie Cut
We love a razored look when rocking a super short 'do, and this pixie cut is basically schooling all of the others. Ultra side-swept and ultra stylish.
Curly Bangs
When it comes to cutting curly hair, you want everything to work together in seamless transition, like how these layers and bangs by stylist Daisy Henson result in one bouncy head of curls.
French Bob
Give a traditional bob just a touch of je ne sais quoi. Shaggy bangs, blunt ends, and a trendy chin-hugging length come together for a chic cut.
Curtained Collarbone Cut
Curtain bangs never go out of style—which is something to keep in mind when you're searching for your forever signature cut.
Casual Lob Cut
Texture spray is the only friend this easygoing collarbone-grazing hairstyle by stylist Chris Jones wants, and we don't blame it. Make sure to frame the face with specially placed balayage highlights.
Undercut Pixie Cut
When you're plain bored of the bob, take it up a few inches to an ultra-modern pixie that is the opposite of stuffy or overdone.
Long Layered Cut
If you play your cards right—as in, use all the hair masks and anti-breakage products—you can keep those locks long and luscious at any age. This cut is like a ray of sunshine.
Relaxed Collarbone Cut
All of your short hair goals just came to life in the form of an easy and breezy collarbone-skimming cut that makes us want to chop off a few inches, stat.
Classic Mid-Length Cut
Bells and whistles aren't needed here—just long layers and strategically placed babylights to give them some dimension.
Slightly Stacked Bob
When hair goes flat, we go stacked. Instantly transform any short cut into something way more voluminous and statement-making by adding stacked layers towards the back.
Long Curly Shag
This curly cut naturally commands more attention than Dolly on the red carpet. Easy bangs, lots of layers, and a big smile is all it needs to shine.
Soft Blunt Bob
Going blunt doesn't have to be harsh. Feathering out the ends gives this cut a much softer look that is super flattering and wearable for all.
Sleek Shoulder Cut
This hairstyle looks like it's ready to go out and have a ladies' lunch—and we're here for it. It's hard to beat a layered shoulder cut.
Cheek-Grazing Pixie Cut
This is the best solution when you ask for a "bob but shorter." Stacked layers in the back add extra volume, while a sassy side-swept part skims the cheek in the most flattering way.
Curtained Chin Bob
You won't find something more effortlessly flattering than a bob that hits right at the jawline. Add some breezy curtain bangs and you're golden.
Semi-Blunt Long Bob
Nothing revives a lifeless long cut like a lived-in lob length. Freshen up your style with face-framing layers and blunt ends.
Cropped Bob
You'll never go back below the shoulder again after getting this personality-packed short cut. Go ahead and save this inspo for your next salon visit.
Side-Swept Bangs
Bangs are a girl's best accessory. Subtly side-swept fringe jazzes up any cut at every age.