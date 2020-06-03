These Timeless Haircuts Look Flattering At Any Age

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated May 19, 2022
Credit: @chrisjones_hair

The thing about hair is that it grows back. That's how we justify any bad hair decision we make in a delicate state, right? Sometimes baby bangs or red highlights sound monumentally life-changing, and sometimes we just want to find a more subdued signature 'do that stands the test of time and takes the stress out of salon visits. (Usually after the baby bangs.) While both lanes are equally fine and dandy, you can easily find a hairstyle that flatters at every age and keeps you feeling stylish no matter the trend forecast. No baby bangs needed.

We've rounded up 25 of the most timeless haircuts for Southern women of all ages. Every woman deserves to find the most flattering haircut for her—or at least find the prettiest salon inspiration to save for later. Get ready to age like a fine wine with these ageless hairstyles for mature women.

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Textured Lob

Credit: @chrisjones_hair

A whole lot of sass went into the making of this volume-packed long bob.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Curly Mid-Length Cut

Credit: @salsalhair

Curls make any classic cut just a touch more exciting, hm? Ask for wispy bangs to top off the look.

3 of 25

Subtle Undercut Crop

Credit: @mila_kryshchykhina

This cropped cut hits the perfect balance between classic and modern, thanks to a super subtle undercut detail by the temple. 

Advertisement

4 of 25

Graduated Bob Cut

Credit: @rolfssalon

We say, bring on the bobs! Nothing gives more oomph than ultra-stacked layers on an angled cut. It flatters the jawline like nobody's business. 

5 of 25

Sleek Mid-Length Cut

Credit: @chrisgreenehair

This cut by stylist Chris Greene is made for those who want to look like they've had a fresh, flippy blowout…every day. Simple layers, a side part, and a smoothing hair oil make a fabulous trio.

6 of 25

Shaggy Shoulder-Grazing Cut

Credit: @chrisjones_hair

"More is more," is the motto here when it comes to layering. It guarantees you get all the volume, texture, and movement a girl could want.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Choppy Lob Cut

Credit: @anhcotran

Everyone wants that enviable "lived-in" look, and this layered long bob does it oh-so well. And side-swept bangs give just enough extra flair. 

8 of 25

Side-Swept Pixie Cut

Credit: @anhcotran

We love a razored look when rocking a super short 'do, and this pixie cut is basically schooling all of the others. Ultra side-swept and ultra stylish.

9 of 25

Curly Bangs

Credit: @curlyhairdaze

When it comes to cutting curly hair, you want everything to work together in seamless transition, like how these layers and bangs by stylist Daisy Henson result in one bouncy head of curls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

French Bob

Credit: @anhcotran

Give a traditional bob just a touch of je ne sais quoi. Shaggy bangs, blunt ends, and a trendy chin-hugging length come together for a chic cut.

11 of 25

Curtained Collarbone Cut

Credit: @salsalhair

Curtain bangs never go out of style—which is something to keep in mind when you're searching for your forever signature cut.

12 of 25

Casual Lob Cut

Credit: @chrisjones_hair

Texture spray is the only friend this easygoing collarbone-grazing hairstyle by stylist Chris Jones wants, and we don't blame it. Make sure to frame the face with specially placed balayage highlights.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Undercut Pixie Cut

Credit: @hair_by_marlo

When you're plain bored of the bob, take it up a few inches to an ultra-modern pixie that is the opposite of stuffy or overdone. 

14 of 25

Long Layered Cut

Credit: @chrisgreenehair

If you play your cards right—as in, use all the hair masks and anti-breakage products—you can keep those locks long and luscious at any age. This cut is like a ray of sunshine.

15 of 25

Relaxed Collarbone Cut

Credit: @chrisjones_hair

All of your short hair goals just came to life in the form of an easy and breezy collarbone-skimming cut that makes us want to chop off a few inches, stat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Classic Mid-Length Cut

Credit: @chrisgreenehair

Bells and whistles aren't needed here—just long layers and strategically placed babylights to give them some dimension.

17 of 25

Slightly Stacked Bob

Credit: @rachelwstylist

When hair goes flat, we go stacked. Instantly transform any short cut into something way more voluminous and statement-making by adding stacked layers towards the back. 

18 of 25

Long Curly Shag

Credit: @curlpop / Instagram

This curly cut naturally commands more attention than Dolly on the red carpet. Easy bangs, lots of layers, and a big smile is all it needs to shine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Soft Blunt Bob

Credit: @anhcotran

Going blunt doesn't have to be harsh. Feathering out the ends gives this cut a much softer look that is super flattering and wearable for all. 

20 of 25

Sleek Shoulder Cut

Credit: @caroline.anythingbutbasic

This hairstyle looks like it's ready to go out and have a ladies' lunch—and we're here for it. It's hard to beat a layered shoulder cut.

21 of 25

Cheek-Grazing Pixie Cut

Credit: @ericakeelen_hair_love

This is the best solution when you ask for a "bob but shorter." Stacked layers in the back add extra volume, while a sassy side-swept part skims the cheek in the most flattering way. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Curtained Chin Bob

Credit: @salsalhair

You won't find something more effortlessly flattering than a bob that hits right at the jawline. Add some breezy curtain bangs and you're golden. 

23 of 25

Semi-Blunt Long Bob

Credit: @anhcotran

Nothing revives a lifeless long cut like a lived-in lob length. Freshen up your style with face-framing layers and blunt ends. 

24 of 25

Cropped Bob

Credit: @mila_kryshchykhina

You'll never go back below the shoulder again after getting this personality-packed short cut. Go ahead and save this inspo for your next salon visit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Side-Swept Bangs

Credit: @anhcotran

Bangs are a girl's best accessory. Subtly side-swept fringe jazzes up any cut at every age. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough