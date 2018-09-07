Age-Reversing Hair Colors That Can Instantly Make You Look Years Younger

Try as we might, we can’t outrun time—and that's okay. What we can do, however, is even the playing field with an arsenal of antiaging tricks. And so we apply those retinol serums and hyaluronic acid creams. But one of the biggest mistakes we can make as we get older is neglecting something else entirely: our hair. (Don't worry: There are products for that, too.) No antiaging skin-care sorcery is going to amount to much if we’re aging ourselves with dull ash blonde or harshly darkened strands. By adding warmth and softness back into your locks and always choosing your most flattering color, you're able to make your hair work for you—and even take some years off your face instantly. That youthful glow is just a few strokes of hair color away.

We'd never say to stray from whichever cut and color is calling your name, but we'd reckon to claim these particular youth-boosting shades were pulled straight from the fountain of youth. Read on to discover the best hair color for women over 50, and get ready to feel fresher, brighter, and younger.