Summer Hair-Color Inspiration for Brunettes, Blondes, and Redheads
Temperatures are rising, days are getting longer, and chilled drinks on the beach are sounding pretty appealing right about now—which can only mean one thing: Summer has arrived, and we're itching to hit the refresh button on our hair color. Beach season is all about capturing the most brilliant shades of gold, caramel, copper, and chocolate, with a livened-up, but lived-in, finish. Why shouldn't we make our locks look as bright and fresh as a sun-kissed summer glow?
Lazy days are the ideal time to transform boring or blah hair, so we're queuing up these summery hair colors for blondes, brunettes, and redheads ASAP. From stunning flecks of honey to rich shades of mocha, these colors will ensure you look fabulous while lounging under that umbrella.
Caramel Blonde
If you're naturally dirty blonde or bronde, set your locks aglow with gold, honey, and caramel balayage. Bright, warm, easy to maintain—who needs a spray tan when you have hair like this?
Toffee Brown
Enhance a deep brown base by layering it with subtle touches of toffee and caramel. The final effect is sunkissed and ultra-flattering on corkscrew curls like these.
Gilded Cocoa
Dip chocolate brown curls into a vat of honey or gold, and bam, you create this stunning shade. It catches the light like blonde does, but without requiring you to stray from your brunette roots.
Bright Copper
Skip the sunburn, and let your hair go bright red instead of your skin. Gold-flecked copper is the perfect summertime pick for redheads, since this hot hue will never look dull.
Caramel Mocha
While rich, chocolate brown hair is a four-season style, natural-looking caramel highlights help you achieve that "just got back from the beach" look—before you've even booked your stay.
Pearl Blonde
This cool pearl blonde glimmers against a buttery backdrop for a sparkling champagne effect. It's like popping a glass of bubbly to celebrate the start of summer.
Cool Raven
A shiny topcoat can give you the lustrous finish you crave—even when sun and saltwater are attacking your tresses on the regular. For naturally dark-haired ladies, a gloss with raven-blue undertones will leave your hair looking enviably lush (and totally natural).
Peach
This orange-pink shade is as sweet as a Georgia peach. It pairs beautifully with light blonde—and gives you the perfect excuse to swipe your pout with a peachy hue. We won't ever say no to coordinating hair and makeup.
Tortoiseshell
Create this dynamic color by blending a few different shades—golden blonde, rich caramel, toasty chestnut, darker brown—for a multi-dimensional look that grows out flawlessly. Go heavier on the honey blonde highlights for a summer-ready twist.
Cayenne Red
If SPF-50 sunscreen is your constant companion, this hue is for you: Vivid cayenne red creates gorgeous contrast with fair skin and light eyes. Keep it fresh and bright between highlights with a glossy coating.
Honey Amber
For darker blondes, pops of rich honey and amber will instantly take your locks to that mid-summer sweet spot. These highlights provide all the sunkissed brightness you want, without having to commit to higher-maintenance platinum streaks.
Warm Cinnamon
Nothing plays up dark mocha or cool raven hair like warm cinnamon balayage. With its reddish-brown undertone and reputation for being low-maintenance, this look is a no-brainer for the summer months.
Spicy Ginger
This vibrant warm-weather color isn't for the meek. But give it a try, and you might find that orange-red ginger with bright gold touches is exactly the playful punch your summer needs.
Rose Gold
Does anyone see a summer sunset and say, "Meh, I've seen better"? Didn't think so. This romantic, rosy look combines the gorgeous shades of the golden hour into a style that's both subtle and striking.
Rose Brown
From copper-rose to soft blush-rose, pinkish-brown makes us swoon every time. And there might not be a better brunette for reflecting summer rays than this metallic take. Lustrous locks, guaranteed.
Cream Soda
This cream-soda-inspired shade marries neutral beige brown with warm blonde for that glowy look we all covet. You'll want to pop the top on this color year after year—not only is it super-flattering, but it transitions easily to fall.
Mauve Brown
If you love candy-colored hair, but aren't ready to go that bold, meet mauve: This purple-brown shade flatters cool skin tones and adds a low-key pop of color. The key: Opt for chocolate brown tips, instead of all-over mauve. This keeps the look wearable, so you won't be tired of it by July.