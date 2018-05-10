Temperatures are rising, days are getting longer, and chilled drinks on the beach are sounding pretty appealing right about now—which can only mean one thing: Summer has arrived, and we're itching to hit the refresh button on our hair color. Beach season is all about capturing the most brilliant shades of gold, caramel, copper, and chocolate, with a livened-up, but lived-in, finish. Why shouldn't we make our locks look as bright and fresh as a sun-kissed summer glow?

Lazy days are the ideal time to transform boring or blah hair, so we're queuing up these summery hair colors for blondes, brunettes, and redheads ASAP. From stunning flecks of honey to rich shades of mocha, these colors will ensure you look fabulous while lounging under that umbrella.