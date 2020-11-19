The Best Hair-Care Sets To Give This Christmas
Hair-care sets are practical yet fun gifts that any lady you're shopping for will love to open this Christmas. Offering great value and festive packaging are a couple of the ways some of our favorite hair-care brands have reimagined their best-selling products to create gift sets anyone would be happy to have waiting under the tree for them this year. Whether you're looking for a little happy for your BFF or a gift for your sister who already has everything, these hair-care gift sets will help you finish up your Christmas shopping in no time.
Sephora Favorites Hair Holy Grails
BUY IT: $40; sephora.com
The experts at Sephora put together a set of 12 best-selling hair products including masks, leave-ins, styling sprays, shampoo, and conditioner. The $40 set has a value of $105.
Moroccanoil All-Stars Set
BUY IT: $20; nordstrom.com
This limited-edition set includes Moroccanoil's treatment oil for all hair types and a candle that will fill any space with the brand's signature scent.
Color Wow Dream Smooth Gift Set
BUY IT: $40.50; amazon.com
When used together, this dynamic duo which includes Color Wow's Anti-Humidity Spray and Mini Paddle Brush works to defy humidity and create a glossy finish.
Slip Silk Scrunchie Holiday Ornament
BUY IT: $25; anthropologie.com
Silk scrunchies aim to protect hair from damage and breakage that can be caused by elastic hair ties.
Living Proof Bestseller Duo
BUY IT: $54; livingproof.com
Give the gift of a perfect hair day with Living Proof's bestsellers. The dry shampoo cleans hair while Volume Blast adds volume and texture instantly.
Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit
BUY IT: $36; sephora.com
Briogeo's hair masks have earned rave reviews over the years and this set offers three of their fan-favorite formulas including a limited-edition re-release of their Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask.
Drybar The Big Buttercup Bundle
BUY IT: $199; sephora.com
The Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer not only helps cut down drying time, but also styling time since it helps eliminate frizz during the drying process. Combined with the Lemon Bar Paddle Brush, hairclips, and styling products, she'll have everything she needs to achieve the perfect blowout at home.
KITSCH Satin Beauty Sleep Set
BUY IT: $36; anthropologie.com
She'll be able to offer her hair the care it deserves, even while resting, with this silk sleep set.
Bumble and bumble Sleek Chic Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Set
BUY IT: $35; sephora.com
A full size of Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer, which is an all-in-one formula that detangles, protects, and conditions, is accompanied by miniature versions of their shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask.
Batiste Dry Shampoo Set
BUY IT: $9.99; ulta.com
Batiste is a budget-friendly dry shampoo that instantly refreshes hair giving it a full and fresh look. You can give this trio as one gift or share it with several friends.