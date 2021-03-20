How To Grow Out Gray Hair 

While you face the growing-out phase, you'll probably notice some harsh lines between your gray roots and your previous dye job. During these instances, a nice updo will help in hiding the grays while you grow them out. "There are lots of updos [you can do], but choosing the right updo depends on how harsh is the line of demarcation, how much silver you have in your roots, and is it 100% white or salt and pepper?," asks Martin. "During a salon consultation, a knowledgeable stylist should be able to give the client ideas on how to style the hair based on the client's hair color, how harsh the line of demarcation is, and how light or dark the hair is compared to the amount of silver hair in the roots."