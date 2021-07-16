How To Style Bangs During Grow Out

It's a fact of life: The sweet little forehead-grazing shelf of strands that you just had to have will one day reach an awkward adolescence. To be sure, you will find yourself ruing the day you ever uttered the words "baby bangs" in the presence of your stylist. Growing out bangs in stages is no easy feat. It takes patience. Sometimes it urges a bit of self-reflection (i.e. thou shall not make major hair changes during emotionally turbulent times). And, perhaps most importantly, it requires a little craftiness. Learning how to grow out bangs will be far less painful if you do your homework first, and mastering how to style growing out bangs at every stage is integral to not looking back upon this time and breaking out in a cold sweat. Whether you're growing out bangs over 50 or are helping steer a young loved one through the same tumultuous waters that all of the most well tressed have once trod, these hairstyles for growing out bangs will make the journey just a little bit easier.

Parted Slightly

You know who else does this bang look well? Ina Garten. You heard it here first. Let your growing-out strands do their own thing. Still need a bit of control? Go for a texture spray to give just a hint of hold and a whole lot of cool-girl, woke-up-like-this tousle.

Zooey Deschanel at Movie Premiere Credit: Getty / Michael Tran / Stringer

Styled with a Headband

There's no product quite so beneficial to a woman trying to grow out a set of bangs than a trusty headband. Whether it's a bejeweled version worn for a night out or a bandana swung around and tied with a knot on top for errands about town, sky is the limit. We can assure you, a good one will help you forget you even have bangs at all.

Paired with a Third Up

If you're feeling like your hair is too weighty around your face, letting your longer bangs run free while pulling back the 1/3 section just behind will lighten things up without looking too pulled back. Give it a quick spritz with a light-hold hairspray to give bangs just a bit of stay if needed.

Kate Middleton Leaving Hospital Credit: Getty / Danny Martindale / Contributor

Swept to the Side and Waved

No matter what preconceived notions you may have, growing out your bangs doesn't have to be a cringe-worthy affair. A bold side part and soft waves will camouflage longer bangs. Curl, allowing them to follow the same direction as your face-framing pieces. A styling serum (Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil is the gold standard, as far as we're concerned) and a fine mist of hairspray will help keep everyone in line.

Jennifer Garner on the Red Carpet Gold Dress Credit: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff

Secured Back with Accessories

If ever there was a time to invest in on-trend hair accessories, it's when one is trying to grow out a set of bangs. Channel the look with a set of resin bobby pins that are just large enough to tuck back and secure bangs. Place the pin at least a couple inches back from the face, with ideal placement just above the ear. Double up by stacking pins on top of the other if bangs are varying lengths or are too thick to stay with just one clip.

Kerry Washington on Red Carpet Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Blow-Dried with a Slight Bend

If your growing out bangs are just a tad too long to wear comfortably, this is the fix. Grab your round brush and give those bangs a good shot with the blow dryer. A simple little bend will lift them just enough to keep them out of eye shot. Just don't go overboard with the under-curl, we'll leave that trend in the 90s, thank you very much.

Taylor Swift on Red Carpet Credit: Getty / Patrick McMullan

Finished with Product

If you really want to keep those bangs out of your face, let hair product be your best friend. Our favorite HGTV star and yours knows how to style a pixie, and one with curls and bangs at that. Start with your favorite curl styling products and style as usual, finishing by applying a product like Ouai Matte Pomade to the bangs for texture and soft hold. You can gently twirl the hair back out of the face, fixing it with a bobby pin if it doesn't stay put on its own.