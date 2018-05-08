Greige Hair Color Is the Cool Neutral Trend You'll Want to Try
If you love the recent cool-toned hair color movement—mushroom brown, anyone?—then it's time to get to know the new multi-dimensional neutral known as greige hair color. (Read: gray + beige = greige.) And if greige isn't already your favorite neutral, it should be. Beige and gray are catch-all colors you can always rely on: Relaxing, uncomplicated, and universally flattering, even when it comes to hair color. The ashy neutral blends the best qualities of each color. The result is a striking, yet incredibly wearable shade that works on cool and warm skin tones, whether you're into sandy beige with subtle touches of ash gray or ash gray with rich strokes of biscuit blonde. Layering hair shades ranging only from cool to neutral browns, blondes, and grays is the secret to the perfect tint. We've rounded up the most versatile greige hair color inspirations for your next pick.
Vanilla Cream
This ash gray gets a creamy ecru-vanilla touch with strokes of balayage. It creates a rich blend of icy tones that we're loving for fall and winter.
Latte
We love the smooth, creamy finish of this deep beige-gray with shadow roots. When paired with warm skin tones, the contrast is striking.
Mocha Balayage
This sun-kissed mermaid vibe gets an unexpected edgy look. The subtle icy beige balayage on a cool mocha base creates a rich greige shade.
Shadow Roots
Shadow roots let you embrace your dark base color, creating a low-maintenance transition that won't need constant touch-ups. Biscuit beige-gray balayage blends into the cool mocha roots for an ombré look.
Silver Blonde
This style has loads of sheen and the appearance of a metallic finish on top of the trendy cream soda blonde shade. With dusty gray and lighter blonde balayage, this greige is perfect for summer.
Sandy Highlights
This beachy greige blend leans farther on the sandy side of the spectrum, with a cool-toned gray-blonde blended into a fawn base color.
Ash Bronde
This shade veers more into the mushroom brown territory, but tinges of dusty violet gray make it a little less ash brown and a little more greige.
Fawn Balayage
A deep fawn beige lets brunettes get in on the action while still keeping it low maintenance and wearable. Silver and dusty gray balayage offers a dynamic blend of color.
Beige Face Framing
Heavy face framing in beige blonde and ash brown catches the light on this dark base that has notes of ash gray. The overall look is kept minimal and monochromatic.
Biscuit Biege
For ladies who don't want to go all in with the silver and gray, subtle strokes of silver and dusty gray with heavier coating on the ends bring this rich biscuit beige base to life. Bonus points for the trendy baby bangs!
Icy Beige
This smoky beige lets blondes embrace their own light rendition of greige using cool purple and silver shades.
Dusty Silver
This ash gray hue brings out the natural dusty violet notes, and the dusty greige finish keeps the overall color light and cool-toned. A straight blunt lob makes the hair color stand out even more.