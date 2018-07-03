Gorgeous Shades of Gray Hair That'll Make You Rethink Those Root Touch-Ups

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated May 16, 2022
Credit: Getty Images/Flashpop

With hair color trends now fully embracing cool ash gray and platinum silver strands, there's never been a better time to make the transition naturally and oh-so-stylishly. Covering those gray roots is no longer mandatory, and staying golden blonde forever seems like way too much work. Most importantly:  Going gray doesn't mean giving up. (Repeat it!) Sure, you definitely give up spending hours and money bags at the salon; but you don't lose an ounce of beauty, grace, or signature sass. It's all about wearing it with confidence and investing in a spankin' new hair routine. Check out our three ultimate tricks to going gray gracefully, and it'll save you half the hassle. Like every pearl in the ocean, or every freckle on your cheek, every shade of gray is totally unique. Whether you're more of a salt-and-pepper blend or snowy silver hue, there's a gray ready grace your crown, should you take it up on its offer. Here are our favorite gray hair color shades that'll make going gray anything but boring.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Snowy Gray

Credit: @creativehairbycatie

Brrr, it's cold in here. Because this snow-capped gray hair—with a natural black base peeking through—makes us shiver with how icy-fab it is. When going with a fully gray look, hydrating hair masks are a must to keep things smooth and healthy, like this thick head of hair.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Silver Babylights

Credit: @hairbyjeremy

The only thing chicer than this razor-sharp bob haircut is the finer-than-fine silver babylights that blend a deep base with pre-existing gray strands. If you have enviously dark hair, this method will ensure a flawlessly uniform, totally cool transition to gray.

3 of 13

Transitional Gray

Credit: Getty Images/Flashpop

Is this the poster image for going gray gracefully? We think so. Getting a short haircut helps make the transition look less stark, while investing in one last coloring appointment for babylights helps marry gray roots with darker brown ends for a flawless ombré finish.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Hints of Blonde

Credit: @hairbyjessmeadows

They do say that blondes have more fun. Well, we're set to agree—because this makes going gray look like a pretty good time! It perfectly blends light butter blonde and silver-gray highlights for a brand-new bob with serious style. It's a great way to start easing into embracing your gray without totally giving up your blonde days.

5 of 13

Silver Curls

Credit: @yesilovemynaturalhair

When your corkscrews start naturally taking on tinges of gray, you shouldn't chase them away. That's just your silver lining! Your curly hair will look multi-dimensional and naturally elegant, and that's pretty ideal when going gray. A pixie cut makes it an even more subtle transition.

6 of 13

Mushroom Gray

Credit: @godalspencerbeauty

Cool, earthy tones make up the mushroom brown base of this mane going gray. When those silver strands start peeping through, embrace them with the help of some thoughtfully placed gray highlighting to make the transition even more natural-looking. A multi-dimensional finish makes this look special.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Salt n' Pepper

Credit: @brittanybrushes

Master that salt-and-pepper blend with these ultra-fine babylights that blend natural gray strands and a deep base. It creates a finished look that's as seamless as a pair of Spanx, while a sleek asymmetrical bob majorly ups the chic factor. You won't go wrong with this classic shade.

8 of 13

Antique Gray

Credit: @hairbyemmarose

In this case, antique doesn't mean "looks old." Rather, it's a take on gray hair that seems old-fashioned and, dare we say, a little glamorous. There's warmth present in the undertones that doesn't usually appear in icy or silvery gray shades. Taking note from the trending hair color, cream soda, it creates a creamy finish with both warm gold and cool silver.

9 of 13

Natural Shadow Rooting

Credit: @jjmua

Shadow rooting is trending right now, and luckily for curly girls, it's super easy to master when you're embracing the gray. Show off that face-framing silver, and always remember that a red lip makes things just a little bit more fabulous. Using the right products to hydrate and define, these curls are making gray a stunning statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Greige

Credit: @vivianbenedetto_hair

Quite literally, gray + beige = greige hair. When you're easing into your naturally gray strands, blend them with rich strokes of balayage in a variety of shades, from a warm beige base to light and dark gray highlighting. The end result is a layered bob with movement, dimension, and a good dose of silver.

11 of 13

Marbled Gray

Credit: @tiffany_roberto

Some silver-enhancing balayage makes this mane absolutely gleam in the light. The cool tones keep things icy and stylish, making brassiness a thing to avoid. Use purple shampoo and hydrating hair masks to keep it looking fresh and bright.

12 of 13

Platinum Gray

Credit: @salon_flair_forchheim

Actually, we prefer to call this luminescent shade: pearl gray. For those with naturally light strands and fair skin, this platinum-tinted silver will make a stylish choice when going gray. Enhance with some graylighting (read: very light gray highlights) to blend the look together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Smoky Gray

Credit: @hairbymarisai

Since ashy shades have been trending as of late, this smoke show makes going gray an edgy affair. Brassiness is the enemy when you're going for a deep cool-toned gray such as this, so make sure to stock up on purple shampoo to temper any tonal changes.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough