Gorgeous Shades of Gray Hair That'll Make You Rethink Those Root Touch-Ups
With hair color trends now fully embracing cool ash gray and platinum silver strands, there's never been a better time to make the transition naturally and oh-so-stylishly. Covering those gray roots is no longer mandatory, and staying golden blonde forever seems like way too much work. Most importantly: Going gray doesn't mean giving up. (Repeat it!) Sure, you definitely give up spending hours and money bags at the salon; but you don't lose an ounce of beauty, grace, or signature sass. It's all about wearing it with confidence and investing in a spankin' new hair routine. Check out our three ultimate tricks to going gray gracefully, and it'll save you half the hassle. Like every pearl in the ocean, or every freckle on your cheek, every shade of gray is totally unique. Whether you're more of a salt-and-pepper blend or snowy silver hue, there's a gray ready grace your crown, should you take it up on its offer. Here are our favorite gray hair color shades that'll make going gray anything but boring.
Snowy Gray
Brrr, it's cold in here. Because this snow-capped gray hair—with a natural black base peeking through—makes us shiver with how icy-fab it is. When going with a fully gray look, hydrating hair masks are a must to keep things smooth and healthy, like this thick head of hair.
Silver Babylights
The only thing chicer than this razor-sharp bob haircut is the finer-than-fine silver babylights that blend a deep base with pre-existing gray strands. If you have enviously dark hair, this method will ensure a flawlessly uniform, totally cool transition to gray.
Transitional Gray
Is this the poster image for going gray gracefully? We think so. Getting a short haircut helps make the transition look less stark, while investing in one last coloring appointment for babylights helps marry gray roots with darker brown ends for a flawless ombré finish.
Hints of Blonde
They do say that blondes have more fun. Well, we're set to agree—because this makes going gray look like a pretty good time! It perfectly blends light butter blonde and silver-gray highlights for a brand-new bob with serious style. It's a great way to start easing into embracing your gray without totally giving up your blonde days.
Silver Curls
When your corkscrews start naturally taking on tinges of gray, you shouldn't chase them away. That's just your silver lining! Your curly hair will look multi-dimensional and naturally elegant, and that's pretty ideal when going gray. A pixie cut makes it an even more subtle transition.
Mushroom Gray
Cool, earthy tones make up the mushroom brown base of this mane going gray. When those silver strands start peeping through, embrace them with the help of some thoughtfully placed gray highlighting to make the transition even more natural-looking. A multi-dimensional finish makes this look special.
Salt n' Pepper
Master that salt-and-pepper blend with these ultra-fine babylights that blend natural gray strands and a deep base. It creates a finished look that's as seamless as a pair of Spanx, while a sleek asymmetrical bob majorly ups the chic factor. You won't go wrong with this classic shade.
Antique Gray
In this case, antique doesn't mean "looks old." Rather, it's a take on gray hair that seems old-fashioned and, dare we say, a little glamorous. There's warmth present in the undertones that doesn't usually appear in icy or silvery gray shades. Taking note from the trending hair color, cream soda, it creates a creamy finish with both warm gold and cool silver.
Natural Shadow Rooting
Shadow rooting is trending right now, and luckily for curly girls, it's super easy to master when you're embracing the gray. Show off that face-framing silver, and always remember that a red lip makes things just a little bit more fabulous. Using the right products to hydrate and define, these curls are making gray a stunning statement.
Greige
Quite literally, gray + beige = greige hair. When you're easing into your naturally gray strands, blend them with rich strokes of balayage in a variety of shades, from a warm beige base to light and dark gray highlighting. The end result is a layered bob with movement, dimension, and a good dose of silver.
Marbled Gray
Some silver-enhancing balayage makes this mane absolutely gleam in the light. The cool tones keep things icy and stylish, making brassiness a thing to avoid. Use purple shampoo and hydrating hair masks to keep it looking fresh and bright.
Platinum Gray
Actually, we prefer to call this luminescent shade: pearl gray. For those with naturally light strands and fair skin, this platinum-tinted silver will make a stylish choice when going gray. Enhance with some graylighting (read: very light gray highlights) to blend the look together.
Smoky Gray
Since ashy shades have been trending as of late, this smoke show makes going gray an edgy affair. Brassiness is the enemy when you're going for a deep cool-toned gray such as this, so make sure to stock up on purple shampoo to temper any tonal changes.