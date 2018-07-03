Gorgeous Shades of Gray Hair That'll Make You Rethink Those Root Touch-Ups

With hair color trends now fully embracing cool ash gray and platinum silver strands, there's never been a better time to make the transition naturally and oh-so-stylishly. Covering those gray roots is no longer mandatory, and staying golden blonde forever seems like way too much work. Most importantly: Going gray doesn't mean giving up. (Repeat it!) Sure, you definitely give up spending hours and money bags at the salon; but you don't lose an ounce of beauty, grace, or signature sass. It's all about wearing it with confidence and investing in a spankin' new hair routine. Check out our three ultimate tricks to going gray gracefully, and it'll save you half the hassle. Like every pearl in the ocean, or every freckle on your cheek, every shade of gray is totally unique. Whether you're more of a salt-and-pepper blend or snowy silver hue, there's a gray ready grace your crown, should you take it up on its offer. Here are our favorite gray hair color shades that'll make going gray anything but boring.