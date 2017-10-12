Fringe Bangs are Back and It Looks Good On Everyone

Blunt bangs are not user-friendly. They're one of those things that we like in theory but, when it comes to application… not so much. They may have worked on our friend with the perfect hair or women on runways and red carpets, but for the average gal with wavy hair that has a tendency to frizz, good bangs are elusive. Thankfully, those of us who have always wanted to rock a bang but haven't been able to find a suitable cut are in luck. Fringe bangs are having a moment—and they look good on everyone. Perfectly imperfect fringe bangs are eyebrow grazing, face-framing, and slightly tapered on the sides. They work with long, medium, or short hair and on a variety of textures. Take a look through this collection of fringe bangs photos to find inspiration for your next professional snip. Whatever you do, do not try this at home.