Fringe Bangs are Back and It Looks Good On Everyone
Blunt bangs are not user-friendly. They're one of those things that we like in theory but, when it comes to application… not so much. They may have worked on our friend with the perfect hair or women on runways and red carpets, but for the average gal with wavy hair that has a tendency to frizz, good bangs are elusive. Thankfully, those of us who have always wanted to rock a bang but haven't been able to find a suitable cut are in luck. Fringe bangs are having a moment—and they look good on everyone. Perfectly imperfect fringe bangs are eyebrow grazing, face-framing, and slightly tapered on the sides. They work with long, medium, or short hair and on a variety of textures. Take a look through this collection of fringe bangs photos to find inspiration for your next professional snip. Whatever you do, do not try this at home.
The Tousled Fringe
Tousled hair takes a lot of the pressure out of getting ready for the day—or a night out. Letting your strands fall untidily around your head or onto your shoulders instead of being sleek and uniform is the best choice for times when you don't want to put too much effort into your waves or loose curls. To add some interest to this calculated messy look—whether you call it bedhead, windblown, tousled, lived-in, or something else—you can add a little fringe. Hit your strands with a texturizing spray for tousled tresses that hold all day long. And if you aren't ready to take a pair of scissors to your hair, try a tousled topknot with a few tendrils escaping from the front, falling into a faux bang.
The Layered Fringe
Think of fringe as face-framing layers and style accordingly. Layered cuts are designed to help give the illusion of both length and volume. They also make longer easier to manage. Your stylist can bring your front layers up to (almost) bang length so the fringe can create more body around the face.
The Long Fringe
Long hair makes a great partner for fringe. For those who want to keep their long hair but are tired of fighting to keep the lengthy strands out of their face, bangs are an easy compromise. You can either wear the fringe short, at or around your eyebrows, or you can leave them a bit longer and allow the tapered edges to gently fade into the longer strands, softening the style.
The Thick Fringe
Hair that is on the thicker side will result in a considerably different look than fringe on thin hair, so try to find an inspiration shot that features a model with hair of a similar texture to your own. Thicker bangs are said to accentuate the cheekbones when they fall over the eyebrows, but they are also a great look when swept to the side.
The Side-Swept Fringe
While thick bangs can absolutely work when swept to the side, they can be difficult to keep in place. The side-swept fringe is simply easier to achieve on thinner, wispier hair. Fortunately, the swept to the side look complements all face shapes, and they look good cut either long or short. They can also be styled elegantly and polished or chaotic and choppy—whatever fits your personal aesthetic. Prim and proper fringe completes this particular casual updo. Use a hair balm to comb the hair over before spritzing with super-hold hairspray.
The Curly Fringe
Soft curls frame the face and soften features. Choose a complimentary short curly cut and you'll never dream of straightening out your curls again. A bit of curly fringe will also help to expedite the styling process. Curly girls know all to well the frustration of trying desperately to get your hair to cooperate and your curls flat out refusing, especially in the front. With fringe, you will no longer have to worry about how to style your curls to keep them from falling into your face. But if you are too attached to your curls to cut them into a bang (understandable), you can always achieve a faux curly bang by pinning back your front curls at the top of your head and allowing the ends to fall forward onto your forehead.