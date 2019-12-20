This Vintage Haircut Is Coming Back Big in 2021, So Call Your Stylist

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From the Rachel to the Mop Top to the Pob (that’s the Posh Spice bob, if you didn’t know), iconic haircuts have served as modern-day hairspiration for as long as they’ve been shorn. It’s easy pickings. Any cut that once warranted its own bonafide name is primed and ready for a decades-later zhoosh.

For the past few years, the Shag haircut—in all of its layered, fringed, shaggy Joan Jett glory—has been the golden child. Out of pure versatility and a serious ‘tude the modern shag was born. And all the cool girls sprinted to the salon.

Now we’re seeing an uptick in hairstyles decidedly more retro—with banana clips and curtain bangs heading up the pack—going all the way back to the 1960s. Not the bouffant, nor the beehive—but the flipped bob. We can already hear those cool girls running.

Don’t let the smooth, aesthetically pleasing lines give you whiplash. You’re bound to be jarred after all of those overly-mussed beach waves and slept-in shaggy cuts. This hairstyle is all about embracing your inner boss babe. She’s into smoothing oils, shine sprays, straightening irons, and—above all—a generous flip on the tailend. Yee-haw.

Imagine a cut with the style of the retro ‘60s and the attitude of the totally buggin’ ‘90s. That’s this flipped bob cut. It might vary in length and on the matter of bangs versus no bangs, but the sentiment of chic-meets-sweet lives on.

And some like to dress it up for the occasion by flipping out the ends instead of flipping them under, which is about the sassiest thing we’ve heard since Ouiser Boudreaux’s best quips.

Get the look by asking for a collarbone-grazing long bob with blunt ends (those are key). Style with Bumble and bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil, do your best sleek blowout, and clamp the bottom two inches of hair under (or over!) with your curling iron, piece by piece, until you’ve nailed the flip hairstyle. Finish by taming any loose frizzies with trusty Elnett.