7 Mistakes To Stop Making If You Have Fine Hair

For those who get up in the morning, stretch, and say, "ah, I can't wait to do my hair today," please let us know your secret—because it's just not what gets our motor runnin'. Admittedly, styling your own hair is not the easiest task to tackle, but it can be made a little less complicated by working with (not against) your hair type.

How you are approaching your hair type can sneakily be sabotaging you in the process. If you have fine hair particularly, the small width of the strands can make it hard to hold volume, no matter if you're sporting thicker density of hair overall or if you have thinner hair. Fine hair has a proclivity for falling flat. Simple as that. Just one misstep and the strands are dragged down to the depths of styling disaster.

Luckily, there are tips and tricks that will set those with fine or thin hair (often suffering from similar issues) up for success. Avoid these top fine hair mistakes, and you're off to a good start.

Here are 7 major mistakes to stop making if you have fine hair.

Mistake #1: Using Too Much Product

You might have been hoodwinked in the past into thinking that fine hair needs all the product to lift it up. Gels, mousses, sprays, and balms—with careful and minimal use, they can work wonders. Apply too much or too many products, they can also secretly weigh your strands down even more. Those roots don't stand a chance. This is one of the main mistakes fine-haired folks make.

Choose one volumizing root lifter, such as Living Proof's popular Full Dry Volume Blast, and spray on the roots. It goes on like a dry shampoo and pumps up the roots with fresh body.

Mistake #2: Getting the Wrong Haircut

The answer to so many hair woes is simple: get more layers. If you have fine strands, this can help a little or hurt a lot, depending on the amount you ask for. Too many layers will make your hair appear even more lacking in body and volume. Instead, go with volume-enhancing styles like blunt ends, full bangs, and short lengths.

The only exception is the rare case of someone with fine hair, but a ton of it. If you have thick hair made up of densely packed fine strands, well-placed (read: not too many) long layers will give dimension and volume to your cut. Here are some of our favorite haircuts for fine hair. And thin hair.

Mistake #3: Using Too Much Conditioner

This sly, slippery little bugger has been right under your nose the whole time. Fine hair doesn't need to be weighed down, and using too much conditioner in the shower (much like using too much product when styling) is going to add unwanted weight to your strands and drag them down. Instead, use a tiny amount on the section of hair from midway down to your ends without going near the roots.

Mistake #4: Keeping Hair Very Long

As we mature, it's tempting to cling to the long hair we sported in our youth. However, the sweetest spot for fine or thin hair is shoulder-length or shorter, no matter your age. It removes enough weight to give your mane a boost of fullness and bounce, and it makes it much easier to add volume to the roots. When fine strands are very long (especially when paired with too many layers), they can look lifeless. Keep the ends blunt to feign even more thickness. Here are the cutest one-length haircuts to try now.

Mistake #5: Forgetting About Your Scalp Health

To maximize your volume potential and stimulate new hair growth, you should invest in a clarifying shampoo or scalp scrub. These are designed to remove product buildup and exfoliate your hair follicles.

"A scalp scrub will give you a deeper clean and will physically exfoliate away the dirt, oil, and product build-up that can clog hair follicles," says Franck Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care. As a result, volume-building and hair growth are much easier to achieve. We're currently loving the Ouai Detox Shampoo and Virtue Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, each to be incorporated into your routine once or twice each week.

Mistake #6: Using the Wrong Blow-Drying Technique

There's a reason you always leave the hair salon with a higher-than-Heaven, bouncy blowout, and it's all in the round brush. After applying the smallest amount of volumizing mousse or spray, use the round brush to lift your hair up and away from the root as you blow-dry. This gravity-defying trick might be hard to master, but it's more than worth it when you're rocking fine or thin hair. Here's the trick to using a round brush that no one knows.

Mistake #7: Bringing on the Breakage

Fine hair—our fickle, fickle friend—is super prone to split ends. Split ends, as we know, make your hair appear less healthy in terms of volume, length, and density. Once the damage is done, it travels up the hair shaft until you cut it off. The best approach? Getting ahead of it.

No more roughhousing. That means investing in a microfiber hair towel (like this one), a silk or satin pillowcase (find it here), and a gentle detangling brush (such as this best-seller). These game-changing products will keep your strands in tip-top shape and breakage at bay. Plus, consider limiting how much you're using heat tools, which accrue damage.