Fall Hairstyles to Show Your Stylist, Stat
An ode to summer: "We hate to see you go, but we love to watch you leave." Sure, beach trips and tomato pie are two of our all-time favorite things, but we can say the same about football season and apple-bourbon pie. And so we take the season change very seriously, despite the persistent heat that often runs well into October. See you later, summer.
Fall is finally here, and that means repairing hair from our long, hot, and humid Southern summers by heading to the salon to chop off dead ends dried out from sun, chlorine, and seawater. So why not get a trendy new haircut while you're at it? Be it textured layers, choppy bangs, or even the bob du saison, there's no better way to embrace all things fall than by starting with a trip to the hair salon. We've got short, long, and everything in between to fit your autumn mood.
Here are the best hairstyles for your new fall look!
Airy Layers
Mark our words: Short, light layers like these by stylist Justine Marjan hold a fresh blowout like nobody's business. Expect a look that's airy, bouncy, and just a touch retro.
Collarbone Side Bob
For those with naturally thin or fine hair, try this short bob with major attitude on for size. Pick a thickness-feigning blunt length and pair it with a deeply sassy side part.
Pinned Curls
Curls shouldn't be contained—but some super cute pearl barrettes certainly don't hurt. They also happen to look great with any autumn ensemble.
Soft Face-Framing
While sharp angles and blunt ends are fine and well, we love a soft look, too. This one features low-key layering that lightens up long hair and frames the face so flatteringly.
Asymmetrical Lob Length
Sure, lob-length cuts never go out of style—but there's nothing wrong with a seasonal update. Enter: the asymmetrical lob. It adds just the touch of edginess that autumn (and our darkened-down wardrobe) craves.
Razor Bob
This bob is sharper than your mother's tongue when she's feeling frisky. Keep it all the same length and smooth it down into silky, glass-like perfection.
Clavicle Bob
Bobs are always getting reinvented, and this chic version is heralded as "the clavicle bob." It hits right at your most flattering spot, you guessed it, the clavicle bone. In the ultimate power move, celebrity stylist Kristin Ess (seen here) chopped her own hair into this cut and paired it with perfect soft waves.
Soft Blunt Bob
Take your blunt bob in a slightly softer direction, especially if making the chop for the first time (just like this client of stylist Sal Salcedo). Not to mention, chin-length hair is super chic for turtleneck season.
Fringed Shoulder Cut
Even snatching off a couple of inches makes a huge difference at the end of a season. Split ends who? Add wispy bangs for extra flair.
Internal Layers
For those blessed with thick strands, it can be tricky to get the volume and body you want without having to maintain super short or thinned-out layers. Keep all of your thickness—while injecting some major body into your mane—by asking for internal layers.
Lopsided Length
The vintage bobs of decades past are coming back in full strength, from the chic curled-under ends to the deep side part.
Soft Angles
Add instant personality to any short cut by taking the backside up a few inches to a very subtle A-line. It makes hair look so much more volume-packed.
Choppy Bangs
Between the choppy bangs and mocha-brown ombré color, this long, subtly shaggy cut has us coveting a rocker-chic moment.
Curls Gone Wild
The coming of autumn has us dreaming of wild, unkempt red curls—and this mane makes a case for ditching last year's curly shag cut for good. Let those curls run wild.
Inside-Out Braids
Braids are always a welcome respite from having to style your hair everyday, whether you're wearing them on the daily or breaking them out for a casual weekend look. Here are different types you can learn to do at home.
Face-Framing Shoulder Length
It's hard to beat the classic lob length, and it's even harder to resist when paired with golden-caramel layers that hit all the right spots: temple, cheekbone, chin. Now that's the sort of autumn glow we're into.
Long Shag Styles
Another fringed looker on the horizon, a shag haircut is a no-brainer for those with a medium-to-long mane that want a change. It has all the layers, bangs, and sass.
Blunt Layers
If you're ready to add major body to your shoulder-length hair, try bluntly cut layers. It keeps all the volume and thickness, while making sure your hair doesn't fall flat this season. Go with a trendy copper-caramel color to seal the deal.
Wispy Fringe
Layered Medium Length
Looking to keep things simple? Go with the ever-reliable layered cut that hits below your shoulders. The no-fuss length lets your locks keep flowing all season long.