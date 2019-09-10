Fall Hairstyles to Show Your Stylist, Stat

An ode to summer: "We hate to see you go, but we love to watch you leave." Sure, beach trips and tomato pie are two of our all-time favorite things, but we can say the same about football season and apple-bourbon pie. And so we take the season change very seriously, despite the persistent heat that often runs well into October. See you later, summer.

Fall is finally here, and that means repairing hair from our long, hot, and humid Southern summers by heading to the salon to chop off dead ends dried out from sun, chlorine, and seawater. So why not get a trendy new haircut while you're at it? Be it textured layers, choppy bangs, or even the bob du saison, there's no better way to embrace all things fall than by starting with a trip to the hair salon. We've got short, long, and everything in between to fit your autumn mood.

Here are the best hairstyles for your new fall look!