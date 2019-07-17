20 Trendy Hair Colors That'll Have You Thrilled for Fall

When it comes to seasonally inspired hair, summer can be a bit of a spotlight stealer. From June 'til Labor Day, we're inundated with warm-weather hues like beach blonde, sunlight brunette, strawberry red, and peach cobbler (yep, it's a thing)—and we get it: Summer is the perfect time to have a hair moment, so why wouldn't you find your hairspiration in the hotter months?

But we're here to make a case for fall. As your sunny streaks fade, there's no need to cling to those late-July highlights—there are plenty of color cues to be found in the cozy, cooler months. So what's on the horizon come September? From warmer blondes to cool-toned browns to all things red, look to these 20 autumn hues to help you make the shift from sunscreen to sweaters.