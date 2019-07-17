20 Trendy Hair Colors That'll Have You Thrilled for Fall
When it comes to seasonally inspired hair, summer can be a bit of a spotlight stealer. From June 'til Labor Day, we're inundated with warm-weather hues like beach blonde, sunlight brunette, strawberry red, and peach cobbler (yep, it's a thing)—and we get it: Summer is the perfect time to have a hair moment, so why wouldn't you find your hairspiration in the hotter months?
But we're here to make a case for fall. As your sunny streaks fade, there's no need to cling to those late-July highlights—there are plenty of color cues to be found in the cozy, cooler months. So what's on the horizon come September? From warmer blondes to cool-toned browns to all things red, look to these 20 autumn hues to help you make the shift from sunscreen to sweaters.
Iced Chocolate Brown
Add a little ice to your hot chocolate. This wavy brown mane by stylist Jamie Wilhelm strikes the perfect balance between warm and cool with the aid of ashy highlights.
Honey Bronde
This honey hue oozes coziness. Turn to it as a post-summer solution for keeping your bronde warm, but not too bright.
Sunlight Caramel
Caramel? Why yes, please. Honey? Oh, you're too sweet. Both? Even better. This delicious color combo will never disappoint—and it's never out of season, either.
Rhubarb Red
Colorist Jade Federico dubbed this color "rhubarb crisp," which makes it all the more appetizing. Because let's be honest: We'll try anything that looks this pretty and shares a name with a dessert.
Cherry Black
Cherry-tinted black is everything we never knew we needed. See that subtle warm glow? That's what keeps this shade from looking too severe, which can be the downfall of jet black.
Balayage Brown
Want to brighten up your brown strands—without committing to endless touch-ups? Enter subtle golden balayage, as seen in this look by stylist Meghan Gallagher. Since it grows out gorgeously, this look will see you through the entire fall season.
Tiger Orange Red
Curls are the perfect canvas for fun colors. Every ringlet is an opportunity to showcase this vivacious shade, yielding a dimensional look that's both shiny and sassy.
Flaming Red
Afraid this fiery hue is too daring? Take a peek at the flaming foliage in your backyard, and you'll realize Mother Nature is onto something. Make her your muse!
Scandinavian Blonde
Push all thoughts of dark roots aside, and see this happy shade for what it is: the ideal way to brighten up your fall.
Ginger Brown
With this gorgeous kaleidoscope of fall colors, we aren't sure where to focus first. What is clear: This red-orange shade is a surefire way for brunettes to spice up their look for autumn.
Shadow Root Blonde
Yes, it's possible to take the bright-blonde plunge without creating a roots crisis. Say hello to the "shadow root," which seamlessly combines a darker root with light highlights. As your natural color grows in, it will blend right in, so you avoid the dreaded color demarcation that can happen with dramatic changes—even if you're going icy blonde!
Burnt Caramel Brown
Topping a chocolate brown base with a caramel wash gives your ringlets gorgeous definition. A playful pixie is the perfect way to show off this delicious fusion.
Smoky Brown
Going gray has never been so popular—and this may just be the coolest way to do it. To recreate this striking look by colorist Cherin Choi, coat your ends in a dark smoky color, then brace yourself for lots of compliments.
Golden Babylights
Spring from summer to fall by pairing a warm chocolate brown base with sunset blonde babylights. The effect is more dusky than sunny, so you can seamlessly meld the best of both seasons.
Cream Blonde Balayage
The creaminess of this balayage steers you toward a subtle autumn blonde, instead of the beachy look that screams summer. The final effect is low-key and wearable, thanks to the spot-on, buttery-soft lowlights.
Russet Red
Translate all the radiance of fall to your hair with this spicy shade. Bonus points if you opt for the blunt chop too.
Baby Caramel Melt
Soften up classic brown with this smooth caramel color. The subtle shade practically melts from root to tip for a low-maintenance look that'll take you well past Thanksgiving.
Blush Bronde
If you're the kind of gal who orders a pumpkin spice latte on the first day of September, this full-on fall look is for you. Blush mingles beautifully with sandy bronde for a cornucopia of color.
Sandy Platinum Blonde
Surprised to see platinum in our fall lineup? Credit this look's seasonal versatility to the sandy blonde lowlights. These darker strands help break up super-light blonde, so it doesn't look bleached or beachy.
Honeyed Dark Brown
Who said brunettes can't go blonde for fall? A warm blonde like honey-gold (or caramel brown) is the perfect complement to dark mocha, as seen in this look by Texas-based stylist Charlie Price.