15 Flattering Hair Colors That Prove Balayage Is Perfect for Fall

When hair color stops being a fun outing and begins feeling like a chore, it might be time for a tweak—and there is no better time of year for new beginnings than autumn, a season of transition when we feel like shedding our skin and starting fresh before a new year. That's something a few strokes of apple cider blonde could cure, hm?

For those who dread the imminence of each root touch-up appointment and desire something more low maintenance, balayage makes a fabulous option. Balayage is the technique of applying hair color that involves hand-painting hair color sporadically throughout the hair to create a multi-dimensional look that grows out more seamlessly than traditional highlights.

Low maintenance is the name of the game, and balayage has a leg up on the competition—which is why we're swarming the salon to get a fall color fix now that will last us through the holidays. We've rounded up the best balayage hair colors for fall to update your look ahead of autumn, whether you're keen to try frosty blonde, caramel brunette, or even pumpkin spice red.